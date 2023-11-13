Anzeige
Montag, 13.11.2023
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Equinor (265/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Equinor ASA (EQNR) due to an extra
dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice
264/23. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z", "Q", "R", "S", "T" or "U" in
the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which
can be found in the attached files.

