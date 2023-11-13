Publication of the second convening notice (avis de convocation) and the final agenda

Claranova (Paris:CLA) informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) will be held on Wednesday November 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Business Center Tour Egée, 9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie.

The original French language version of the second convening notice which includes the agenda and the text of the resolutions to be submitted to the General Meeting was published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires or BALO) of today and is available on the Company's website along with a translation in English for information purposes. The procedures for participating and voting in the Meeting are described in this convening notice.

Shareholders' attention is drawn to the fact that the agenda and draft resolutions presented in the preliminary convening notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires No. 128 of October 25, 2023 have been amended and completed in order to take into account certain adjustments decided by the Board of Directors on November 7, 2023 as well as the addition or amendment of selected resolutions submitted by certain shareholders.

The other documents and information relating to this Meeting are available to the shareholders and may be consulted on the company's website www.claranova.com under "Shareholders' Meeting" in the Investors section, as required by the law and regulations.

Proposals for new appointments to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has proposed the appointment of Mr. Marc Goldberg as a director. The Board of Directors also approved the proposal by Lafayette Investments Holdings to appoint Ms. Michele Anderson as an independent director.

Ms. Michele Anderson has 30 years' experience in business value enhancement and growth, particularly in the digital and e-commerce sectors. Specializing in the development and implementation of growth strategies based on digital transformation, e-commerce and innovation, Ms. Anderson has held senior management positions with Staples, Shutterfly and Activate. Dividing her time between Paris, New York and Sydney, she is currently CEO of Thirsty Logic, a company she co-founded. She also serves on the Boards of Directors of Baron Philippe de Rothschild and Ecofibre Limited.

Ms. Michele Anderson will provide the Board with her experience and expertise, particularly in relation to the Group's activities in Canada and the United States. Her appointment will also help to increase the proportion of independent directors on the Board, as well as gender parity.

The Board of Directors has decided not to approve the draft resolutions placed on the agenda of the General Meeting at the request of THE DADOUN FAMILY TRUST, and 6673279 CANADA INC. represented by Mr Michael Dadoun, and 10422339 CANADA INC, represented by Mr Daniel Assouline, regarding the appointment of Mr Michael Dadoun, Mr Cyrille Crocquevieille and Mr Arnaud Marion as directors of the Company and of Mr Daniel Assouline as non-voting member of the Board of Directors of the Company. It should be noted that these proposed appointments, which have not been approved by the Board of Directors, will be submitted to the vote of the General Meeting in resolutions (F) for Mr Michael Dadoun, (G) for Mr Daniel Assouline, (H) for Mr Cyrille Crocquevieille and (J) for Mr Arnaud Marion.

Online voting through the VOTACCESSS platform

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by mail or online through the secure voting platform, VOTACCESS. With procedures for remote voting having thus been simplified, it is now possible to vote directly online as of November 13, 2023:

For registered shareholders: connect to the https://www.actionnaire.cic-marketsolutions.eu website using username and password existing, or sent by the post.

For holders of bearer shares: go to the website of your bank and navigate to the line for Claranova shares, and if your bank is a member of the VOTACCESS system, you will be asked to vote. Shareholders may vote online through the VOTACCESS platform until November 28, 3 p.m. (Paris time).

Financial calendar:

November 29, 2023: General Meeting

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 800+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international group, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As an e-commerce leader in personalized objects, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CODES

Ticker:? CLA

ISIN: FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com