Montag, 13.11.2023
PR Newswire
13.11.2023 | 20:00
Rx-360 Releases Two New Publications in Support of the Pharmaceutical Industry and Patient Safety

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360 is pleased to announce that the consortium membership led by key members of the Supplier Quality Working Group have released two new papers this week to help drive best practices in pharmaceutical supply chain integrity and patient safety.


The two papers that have been released are "Quality Elements for Suppliers of Products or Services to GMP Regulated Companies" and the "Managing of Critical Vendors (Version 2.0)". These two papers mark significant milestones in Rx-360's continued evolution as a nonprofit member driven consortium.

Jim Fries, CEO of Rx-360 commented, "Being able to watch industry peers work together to develop and launch best practice publications is very humbling. We all know that patient safety is of the utmost importance when it comes to the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and these two papers show the commitment of the industry to supply chain integrity."

The two papers focus on topics such as identifying critical vendors, risk evaluation, analyzing data integrity, and ten key principles of GMP.

These two papers can be downloaded from the Rx-360 website (www.rx-360.org) or by contacting the consortium at info@rx-360.org.

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international nonprofit pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email info@rx-360.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713086/Rx_360_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rx-360-releases-two-new-publications-in-support-of-the-pharmaceutical-industry-and-patient-safety-301986418.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
