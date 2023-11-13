Woman-Owned VIM & VIGR Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With Record Growth in Sales and Compression Sock Market

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / VIM & VIGR, maker of stylish and comfortable compression socks for all walks of life, celebrates a decade in business with record growth in 2023.

VIM & VIGR Compression Socks

Launched with a single style of compression socks in 2013, VIM & VIGR has grown to include dozens of styles, three compression levels, four custom fabric blends, and over 1,300 retailers worldwide. In 2023, the brand had its best year on record with revenue doubling from 2021. Year-over-year top-line revenue grew by almost 60% with the bottom-line exceeding 200% growth while maintaining high quality and style.

"10 years ago, I took a leap of faith launching VIM & VIGR by bootstrapping our order for 10,000 pairs of compression socks in our first production run," said Michelle Huie, founder of VIM & VIGR. "I really felt that there was a market for VIM & VIGR and people were ready for something more than the medical or athletic-look that had become synonymous with compression socks. Luckily the research and my hunch paid off and our first order of 10,000 pairs sold out in three months! One of the best aspects of starting the company has been watching it grow from a side hustle to building an amazing team of passionate, hardworking people that love working together to achieve a common goal. I'm proud of the work we've accomplished and the level of education we've provided our customers around the benefits of compression, taking it from rather dull and medical to vibrantly mainstream."

From the start, VIM & VIGR has combined compression with style to create socks and legwear featuring fashionable designs, happy colors and custom fabric blends. Unisex styles are woven utilizing state-of-the-art machines so they maintain compression levels throughout the day for proven comfort and ease of use. Compression socks can be worn all day every day and provide scientifically proven benefits for a broad range of uses including travel, athletics, work, pregnancy, chronic illnesses and beyond.

To preview the latest collection or for more information on VIM & VIGR's graduated compression socks and legwear please visit www.vimvigr.com.

About VIM & VIGR:

Proudly woman-owned, VIM & VIGR designs and manufactures the highest-quality compression legwear to energize legs, reduce swelling, and alleviate achiness and heaviness. Based in Missoula, Mont. since 2013, VIM & VIGR's primary focus is to create true graduated compression socks, tights and sleeves that provide unparalleled fit, reliable compression and unique designs. Available in three compression levels, four fabrics and six sizes, VIM & VIGR's therapeutic threads give people from all walks of life the support to work, play, travel and recover with vigor. For more information, visit vimvigr.com or follow @vimvigr.

