INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Axiom Space and Flex to Keynote at IME West 2024

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / IME West (February 6-8 at the Anaheim Convention Center), the nation's largest advanced design and smart manufacturing event, today announces that Axiom Space and Flex will serve as the keynote speakers at this year's event.

From the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and sustainable material development to managing the complexities of the global supply chain, workforce management and industry regulations, IME West 2024 brings together the thought leaders and industry disruptors that are pushing the boundaries of manufacturing to deliver innovative new products and technologies. Five co-located events, including Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West, WestPack, Automation Technology (ATX) West, Manufacturing (D&M) West and Plastec West, will offer attendees access to the companies and technologies that are revolutionizing smart manufacturing across multiple industries.

Axiom Space, the leading provider of human spaceflight services and the developers of Axiom Station (the commercial successor to the International Space Station), will lead the opening keynote panel on Tuesday, February 6 to discuss the commercial viability of microgravity manufacturing for the development of biomedical and advanced material products.

Moderated by Jana Stoudemire, Director of In-Space Manufacturing, Axiom Space, distinguished panelists will share the potential of leveraging in-space production to solve some of the industry's most challenging issues such as quality control, defect management, among others. Speakers include Dr. Arun Sharma, Assistant Professor, Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Dr. Yupeng Chen, Co-Founder and Scientific Advisor, Eascra Biotech, Dr. Nicole Wagner, President and CEO, LambdaVision and Dr. Partha Dutta, Chief Technologist, United Semiconductors

The following day keynote levels back down to earth to focus on the role human and machine interfaces (HMIs) play in the future of medical tech development. Jennifer Samproni, Chief Technology Officer of Health Solutions for Flex, will share the critical emphasis that HMIs have as manufacturers seek to create connected experiences that promote positive health outcomes, while also integrating seamlessly into patient lifestyles. Samproni will also discuss how manufacturers can design innovative, future-proof medical devices to deliver easier, faster and reliable access to quality care to the increasing number of patients facing chronic illness.

"Manufacturers are continually tasked with pushing boundaries across every aspect of the product lifecycle, from design and prototyping straight through to development and packaging," says Adrienne Zepedda, Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "IME West is the premier destination for all things smart manufacturing to facilitate these conversations, connections and opportunities that forecast what is to come in the fast-evolving frontiers of our industry."

More than 1,600 exhibitors and registered participants engaged with over 145 expert-led sessions during the three-day event in 2023. Returning this year is the popular Event Dashboard, which allows exhibitors and attendees to schedule and plan their on-site experience prior to, during and post show. Top exhibitors set to showcase this year include 3M, Nexeo Plastics, Bosch Rexroth, Canon USA, Hitachi Industrial Solutions, and Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence.

Registration is officially open to all exhibitors and attendees. For more information, please visit: www.imengineeringwest.com. Those already registered may plan educational sessions and networking events through the Event Dashborad to maximize their show experience on-site and access these partner-hosted opportunities.

