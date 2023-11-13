Quest Diagnostics: Our Work Is Helping Quest Land on Some Noteworthy Lists

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics

Quest has been getting a lot of recognition lately and is showing up on a number of influential lists.

The recognition began earlier this year with our ninth straight appearance on FORTUNE Magazine's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list. So far in 2023, we've also been recognized on the following prestigious lists that honor companies for their work in areas like inclusion & diversity and environmental sustainability:

Most Trustworthy Companies in America (Newsweek)

World's Best Companies (Time Magazine)

America's Greatest Workplaces (Newsweek)

20 Best Examples of Self Service (Forbes)

America's Most Innovative Companies (FORTUNE)

America's Greenest Companies (Newsweek)

Executive Women of New Jersey and Women's Forum of New York both recently honored Quest for the percentage of Board of Director seats held by women

America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families (Newsweek)

All this recognition is definitely helping Quest's reputation. We know that because we measure our reputation based on surveys with members of the public who know something about us.

"It feels great to be part of a company with a strong reputation that is committed to operating responsibly and with high integrity," said Cecilia McKenney, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our colleagues were healthcare heroes during the pandemic, and now they're bringing our purpose to life by working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time."

