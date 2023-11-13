Equify Financial, LLC Adds Two New Account Managers to the Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Equify Financial, LLC continues to grow its Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program Equipment Finance Business with the hiring of two new Account Managers.

Giovanna Vargas joins the team in the Irvine, California, office to support the sales team covering the West Coast and the Northeast regions. Taylor Kizer, who will be located in Equify's headquarters in Fort Worth Texas, will support the sales team covering Texas and the surrounding states. Giovanna and Taylor bring several years of experience in the equipment finance industry in various cross-functional roles. Vargas has had a long history of working with independent finance companies, while Kizer has been a long-time valued Equify employee.

Dan Krajewski, EVP of Equify Financial, added, "Equify's growth is fueled by continuing to attract experienced, talented, and inquisitive personnel to the team. We look forward to having these new additions to the overall Equify team bring much success as they add to our continually expanding App Only Dealer Vendor platform."

Equify's Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program allows referring parties to submit Application Only transactions between $25,000 and $500,000. Its efficient credit decisioning-and-processing model brings best-in-class service to the equipment finance market.

About Equify Financial, LLC

Equify Financial is a privately-owned, independent specialty finance company based in Fort Worth, Texas, serving the United States. Founded in 2011 on the principles of meeting our customers where they are and helping them get to where they want to go, Equify works with customers at any stage in their business. We tailor each service for our clients to build a strong relationship and future. With over 180 years of combined experience in the equipment finance industry, we help our customers find the best financial path forward.

For more information, please visit https://www.equifyfinancial.com.

Equify Contact: Greg Clemens National Sales Manager, Phone: 714-425-5567, Email: greg.clemens@equifyllc.com

Press Contact: Jacqueline Curb Equify Brand Manager, Phone: (817) 850-5362, Email: jacqueline.curb@wilksbrothers.com

