Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.: Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today reported its third quarter 2023 results.

CEO Commentary

"During the 3rd quarter of 2023, our team remained focused and made significant and meaningful progress. The product team is hitting important milestones toward a high value product for customer sampling. On the customer front, we received a letter of support from a major European car manufacturer," said Mark Davidson, Odyssey's Chief Executive Officer. "We signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a partner who will help our shared customers maximize the benefits of GAN in industrial and automotive applications. And we were selected to participate in a power density challenge by one of the world's largest industrial motor manufacturers. On the foundry services front, our pipeline has grown with initial work being complete for potentially high-volume, recurring revenue clients."

Davidson continued, "Financially, we remain constrained. Conversations with investors and potential strategic partners continue, with an outcome expected by the end of the calendar year."

Significant Recent Advancements and Milestones

Signed MOU with complementary GaN partner who will provide a solution-level path to revenue.

Received Letter of Support from a major European car manufacturer.

Due to the unique value of vertical GaN and our strong technical position, we were selected to participate in an industrial motor power density challenge.

On-boarded new foundry customers with recurring revenue potential commencing in 2024.



Odyssey Uniquely Positioned in High Growth Megatrend Movement to High Voltage.

40% CAGR to 2027 in Odyssey's Addressable Market

With industry-leading innovation, Odyssey's approach to vertical GaN will offer even greater commercial advantages over silicon than silicon carbide or lateral GaN. Vertical GaN offers a 10x advantage over silicon carbide (SiC) at performance enabling smaller and lighter power systems and cost levels unattainable by the competing technologies. The market the Company is pursuing is large and fast growing. The 650 volt segment is the larger market today, expected to grow at a 20% compound annual growth rate. The 1200 volt product market segment is expected to grow faster at 63% CAGR and will become the larger market in the second half of this decade. Together, the 650 and 1200 volt power device market is expected to exceed $5 billion in 2027, a 40% combined CAGR according to Yole Group, a French market research firm.

Management Availability for Investor Calls

Odyssey Semiconductor will not conduct an earnings call for Q3 2023; however, management is available for calls with investors. If interested, please email info@odysseysemi.com for a call with management, and a representative will coordinate a call.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the emerging high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.odysseysemi.com and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, forecasts, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "forecast", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, without limitation, risks relating to the results of our research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to semiconductor process manufacturing; the early stage of our GaN-based technology presently under development; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights that are valuable to our business, including patent and other intellectual property rights; our ability to successfully market and sell our technologies; the ability to achieve high volume manufacturing and the size and growth of the potential markets for any of our technologies, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our technologies and our ability to raise funding to support operations and the continued development and qualification of our technology.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements regarding future events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or privately any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Consolidated Financial Results

All financials referenced in this release are unaudited and intended to conform with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and comparisons in this release are to the same period in the prior year unless otherwise noted.

ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2023 (unaudited) 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 237,292 $ 2,428,289 Accounts receivable 35,000 50,750 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 109,499 68,204 Total Current Assets 381,791 2,547,243 Restricted cash 103,266 103,240 Property and equipment, net 844,153 989,246 Operating ROU Asset 405,381 532,953 Total Assets $ 1,734,591 $ 4,172,682 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 435,624 $ 382,905 Loan payable - short term 73,201 72,424 Lease liability - short term portion 196,227 171,496 Deferred revenue 22,500 - Total Current Liabilities 727,552 626,825 Long-term lease liability 225,820 361,457 Promissory Note - related party 4,856,000 4,442,000 Accrued Interest on Promissory Notes 320,899 51,983 Loans payable - long term 210,949 264,729 Total liabilities 6,341,220 5,746,994 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized, 12,726,911 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1,272 1,272 Additional paid-in capital 11,403,476 10,776,181 Accumulated deficit (16,011,377 ) (12,351,765 )

Total Stockholders' Equity (4,606,629 ) (1,574,312 )

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,734,591 $ 4,172,682

ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 165,000 $ 208,780 $ 201,900 $ 259,299 Cost of Revenues 98,430 129,111 122,863 183,207 Gross Profit (Loss) 66,570 79,669 79,037 76,092 Operating Expenses: Research and development 453,388 535,123 1,536,182 1,552,012 Fixed asset reserve write-off - 153,126 - 153,126 Selling, general, and administrative 499,202 653,308 1,729,416 2,089,082 Total Operating Expenses 952,590 1,341,557 3,265,598 3,794,220 Loss From Operations (886,020 ) (1,261,888 ) (3,186,561 ) (3,718,128 ) Other Income (Expense): Forgiveness of PPP loan and other income 29,028 3,520 40,286 5,544 Interest income (expense) (93,788 ) (33,107 ) (279,337 ) (40,591 ) Change in Fair Value of Promissory Notes 148,000 - (234,000 ) - Net Loss $ (802,780 ) $ (1,291,475 ) $ (3,659,612 ) $ (3,753,175 ) Net (Loss) Income Per Share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 12,726,911 12,726,911 12,726,911 12,726,911

ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:



Net loss $ (3,659,612 ) $ (3,753,175 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 627,295 717,489 Fair value adjustment to Promissory Note 234,000 - Fixed Asset Deposit - Reserve Write off - 153,126 Accrued Interest 268,916 - Depreciation and amortization 145,093 132,211 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,750 (52,610 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (41,295 ) 1,016 Deferred expenses - 7,870 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 69,385 179,342 Deferred revenue 22,500 1,000 Total Adjustments 1,341,644 1,139,444 Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (2,317,968 ) (2,613,731 ) Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment - (281,517 ) Net Cash Used In Investing Activities - (281,517 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Repayment of government loans (53,003 ) (51,673 ) Proceeds from Converible Bridge Note 180,000 1,250,000 Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities 126,997 1,198,327 Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash and Restricted Cash (2,190,971 ) (1,696,921 ) Cash and Restricted Cash - Beginning Of Period 2,531,529 2,701,414 Cash and Restricted Cash - End Of Period $ 340,558 $ 1,004,493 Cash and Restricted Cash Consisted of the Following: Cash $ 237,292 $ 901,264 Restricted cash 103,266 103,229 Cash and Restricted Cash $ 340,558 $ 1,004,493 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 10,422 $ 14,143 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Operating Lease ROU Asset $ 680,683 $ 680,683

See notes to these condensed consolidated financial statements.

