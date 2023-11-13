Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, today reported unaudited results for the period ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023:

Adjusted net income 1 of $143.0 million, or $7.26 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $176.9 million, or $8.71 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $33.9 million or $1.45 per share. Adjusted net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 had included a non-recurring $23.2 million dividend from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ("ZIM") that accounted for $1.14 per share.

Adjusted net income of $431.6 million, or $21.54 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $569.3 million, or $27.67 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $137.7 million or $6.13 per share. Adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 had included a non-recurring $147.1 million dividend from ZIM that accounted for $7.15 per share.

Net income of $133.2 million, or $6.76 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $66.8 million, or $3.29 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $66.4 million, or $3.47 per share. Net income of $426.4 million, or $21.28 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $406.5 million, or $19.75 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $19.9 million, or $1.53 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $178.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $213.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $35.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 had included a non-recurring $23.2 million dividend from ZIM.

Adjusted EBITDA of $534.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $674.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $140.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 had included a non-recurring $147.1 million dividend from ZIM.

Cash and cash equivalents were $306.3 million as of September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, Net Debt 2 was $111.1 million, and Net Debt LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 0.16x. Currently, 44 of our container vessels and 4 recently acquired drybulk vessels are debt-free.

Total liquidity was $655.0 million as of September 30, 2023, including undrawn available commitments under our Revolving Credit Facility.

As of the date of this release, Danaos has repurchased a total of 1,570,195 shares of its common stock in the open market for $97.4 million, under its share repurchase program of up to $100 million announced in June 2022.

Additional share repurchase program of up to $100 million was approved by our Board on November 10, 2023.

In September 2023, we reached an agreement to acquire another 2 Capesize bulk carriers built in 2009 that aggregate 351,765 DWT for a total of $36.6 million. These vessels are expected to be delivered to us between November and December 2023. This will bring the total number of Capesize bulk carriers in our fleet to 7 with an aggregate capacity of 1,231,071 DWT.

We have 10 container vessels under construction with an aggregate capacity of 74,914 TEU, with expected deliveries of seven vessels in 2024, one vessel in 2025 and two vessels in 2026. All our newbuildings are designed with the latest eco characteristics, will be methanol fuel ready, fitted with Alternative Maritime Power Units and will all be built in accordance with the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization in relation to Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.

During the last three months we added approximately $178 million to our contracted revenue backlog through the arrangement of new charters for six container vessels in our fleet. The new fixtures notably include additional contracted revenues of $103 million for two 13,100 TEU vessels and $68 million for two 10,100 TEU vessels that were forward fixed on new 3-year charters.

As a result, total contracted cash operating revenues, on the basis of concluded charter contracts through the date of this release, had increased to $2.5 billion as of September 30, 2023. The remaining average contracted charter duration was 3.2 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.

Contracted operating days charter coverage for our containership fleet is currently 100.0% for 2023 and 90.3% for 2024.

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.80 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2023, which is payable on December 6, 2023, to stockholders of record as of November 27, 2023.

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Financial Summary Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts) Three months

ended Three months

ended Nine months

ended Nine months

ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenues $239,215 $260,037 $724,268 $740,861 Net income $133,156 $66,800 $426,378 $406,489 Adjusted net income1 $142,963 $176,922 $431,623 $569,329 Earnings per share, diluted $6.76 $3.29 $21.28 $19.75 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted1 $7.26 $8.71 $21.54 $27.67 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands) 19,693 20,318 20,039 20,579 Adjusted EBITDA1 $178,027 $213,106 $534,393 $674,738

1 Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and net income to adjusted EBITDA provided below. 2 Net Debt is defined as total debt gross of deferred finance costs less cash and cash equivalents.

Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:

"The macroeconomic environment continued to deteriorate during the third quarter of 2023, and container transport stagnated in most areas due to continued inventory destocking and weak retail sales. As a result, the profitability of liner companies has dramatically decreased, and the major operators have announced sweeping cost cutting measures. The chartering market continued to remain under pressure, particularly in the market for vessels smaller than 3,000 TEU, where charter rates returned to pre-pandemic levels.

In larger vessel segments, charter rates have remained relatively stable given the scarcity of open tonnage for next year, a factor that has enabled us to forward fix all our vessels above 10,000 TEU on three year charters at profitable levels that will commence after expiry of existing charter contracts in 2024. As a result, our charter cover for 2024 has increased to 90%.

Separately, through the date of this release we have taken delivery of the first four capesize bulk carriers and we have achieved rates well ahead of our expectations. While we do not expect a sustained upwards momentum in charter rates in the near term, we will closely monitor the dry bulk market and opportunistically pursue opportunities to expand our presence in this market.

The resilience of our business model has been confirmed by the continuation of our solid results despite the significant fall in the charter market. Our strategy of delevering has also been effective and well timed as we have not been impacted by higher interest rates. Our charter backlog of $2.5 billion in contracted revenue also provides us with significant cash flow visibility and allows us to maintain flexibility in our capital allocation policy.

In this regard, we decided to increase our quarterly dividend to $0.80 and also to authorize an additional $100 million in share buybacks as our initial $100 million authorization has been almost exhausted. Due to the prudent execution of our strategy, we have been able to return over $200 million to our shareholders over the last eighteen months and simultaneously grow our fleet in the container segment by placing 10 newbuilding orders and create exposure to the dry bulk segment through investments in companies and vessels.

We will strive to continue to create value for all our shareholders while ensuring the long-term prosperity of Danaos."

Three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, Danaos had an average of 68.0 container vessels compared to 71.0 container vessels during the three months ended September 30, 2022. Our containership fleet utilization for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 97.7% compared to 97.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $143.0 million, or $7.26 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $176.9 million, or $8.71 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended September 30, 2023 for a $9.3 million change in fair value of investments and a $0.5 million non-cash finance fees amortization. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.

The $33.9 million decrease in adjusted net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 is primarily attributable to a $22.3 million decrease in dividends received. We also incurred a $0.5 million equity loss on investments in the three months ended September 30, 2023, a $20.8 million decrease in operating revenues and a $0.3 million increase in total operating expenses, which were partially offset by a $10.0 million decrease in net finance expenses.

On a non-adjusted basis, net income amounted to $133.2 million, or $6.76 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to net income of $66.8 million, or $3.29 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Our net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included a $84.0 million total loss on our investment in ZIM, net of withholding taxes on dividends, compared to a $8.4 million total loss on our EGLE investments for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues decreased by 8.0%, or $20.8 million, to $239.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $260.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Operating revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 reflected:

a $9.5 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to decreased amortization of assumed time charters,

a $5.5 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to vessel disposals;

a $3.1 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP; and

a $2.7 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 mainly as a result of lower charter rates;

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $0.3 million to $39.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $39.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily as a result of an increase in the average daily operating cost for vessels on time charter to $6,499 per vessel per day for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $6,173 per vessel per day for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average number of vessels in our fleet. The average daily operating cost increased mainly due to increased repair and maintenance expenses. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation Amortization

Depreciation Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Drydocking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense decreased by 5.3%, or $1.8 million, to $32.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $34.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 mainly due to our recent sale of three vessels.

Amortization of Deferred Drydocking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred drydocking and special survey costs increased by $1.7 million to $4.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $3.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.1 million to $7.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $7.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses decreased by $1.3 million to $9.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $10.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 primarily as a result of a decrease in the commissions and average number of vessels in our fleet.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense decreased by 73.1%, or $11.7 million, to $4.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $16.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in interest expense is a result of:

a $5.8 million decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in our average indebtedness by $549.2 million between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $422.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to average indebtedness of $971.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in our debt service cost by approximately 2.2% as a result of higher interest rates;

a $3.5 million decrease in interest expense due to an increase in capitalized interest expense on our vessels under construction in the three months ended September 30, 2023; and

a $2.4 million decrease in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount.

As of September 30, 2023, outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $417.4 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $868.1 million, which included $300.0 million principal amount of our Senior Notes, and a leaseback obligation of $79.6 million, gross of deferred finance costs, as of September 30, 2022.

Interest income increased by $1.8 million to $3.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $1.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 mainly as a result of increased interest rates and average amount of time deposits in the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Loss on investments

We recognized a $8.4 million loss on marketable securities, which consisted of the change in fair value of $9.3 million and dividends of $0.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 on our shareholding interest in Eagle Bulk ("EGLE") of 1,552,865 shares of common stock. This loss compares to a loss on investments of $80.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, which consisted of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in ZIM of $107.3 million and dividends recognized on ZIM ordinary shares of $27.0 million. In September 2022, we sold all of our remaining ordinary shares of ZIM for net proceeds of $161.3 million.

Equity loss on investments

Equity loss on investments amounting to $0.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 relates to our share of initial expenses of a newly established company, Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.

Other finance expenses

Other finance expenses increased by $1.0 million to $1.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $0.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 mainly due to commitment fees for our recently established revolving credit facility.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other expenses, net were $1.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to other income, net of $0.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Income taxes

Income taxes of $3.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, related to the taxes withheld on dividend income earned on ZIM ordinary shares compared to no income tax in the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 16.5%, or $35.1 million, to $178.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $213.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. As outlined above, the decrease is primarily attributable to a $22.3 million decrease in dividends received. We also incurred a $11.3 million decrease in operating revenues, a $1.0 million increase in total operating expenses and a $0.5 million equity loss on investments in the three months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2023 is adjusted for a $9.3 million change in fair value of investments. Tables reconciling Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Danaos had an average of 68.1 container vessels compared to 71.0 container vessels during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Our containership fleet utilization for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 97.7% compared to 98.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $431.6 million, or $21.54 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $569.3 million, or $27.67 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. We have adjusted our net income in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 for a $2.9 million change in fair value of investments, a $2.3 million loss on debt extinguishment, a $1.6 million gain on sale of vessel and a $1.7 million non-cash fees amortization. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.

The $137.7 million decrease in adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is primarily attributable to a $146.2 million decrease in dividends received. We also incurred a $3.9 million equity loss on investments in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a $16.6 million decrease in operating revenues and a $1.3 million increase in total operating expenses, which were partially offset by a $30.3 million decrease in net finance expenses.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $426.4 million, or $21.28 earnings per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to net income of $406.5 million, or $19.75 earnings per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Our net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included a total loss on our investment in ZIM of $29.2 million, net of withholding taxes on dividends and a gain on debt extinguishment of $22.9 million compared to a $2.0 million total loss on our EGLE investment and a $2.3 million loss on debt extinguishment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues decreased by 2.2%, or $16.6 million, to $724.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $740.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Operating revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflect:

a $33.2 million increase in revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 mainly as a result of higher charter rates;

a $29.5 million decrease in revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 due to decreased amortization of assumed time charters;

a $14.2 million decrease in revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 due to vessel disposals; and

a $6.1 million decrease in revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $3.1 million to $122.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $118.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily as a result of an increase in the average daily operating cost for vessels on time charter to $6,758 per vessel per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $6,314 per vessel per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average number of vessels in our fleet. The average daily operating cost increased mainly due to increased repair and maintenance expenses. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation Amortization

Depreciation Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Drydocking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense decreased by 5.4%, or $5.5 million, to $95.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $101.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 due to our recent sale of three vessels.

Amortization of Deferred Drydocking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred drydocking and special survey costs increased by $4.1 million to $13.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $9.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $21.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $21.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreased management fees due to the recent sale of three vessels.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses decreased by $1.7 million to $25.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $26.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily as a result of a decrease in commissions and the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Gain on Sale of Vessels

In January 2023, we completed the sale of the Amalia C for net proceeds of $4.9 million resulting in a gain of $1.6 million.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense decreased by 65.6%, or $32.3 million, to $16.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $49.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in interest expense is a result of:

a $16.7 million decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in our average indebtedness by $696.4 million between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $462.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to average indebtedness of $1,159.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in our debt service cost by approximately 2.7% as a result of higher interest rates;

a $10.0 million decrease in interest expense due to an increase in capitalized interest expense on our vessels under construction in the nine months ended September 30, 2023;

a $7.7 million decrease in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount; and

a $2.1 million reduction of accumulated accrued interest that had been accrued in 2018 in relation to two of our credit facilities that were fully repaid in May 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $417.4 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $868.1 million, which included $300.0 million principal amount of our Senior Notes, and a leaseback obligation of $79.6 million, gross of deferred finance costs, as of September 30, 2022.

Interest income increased by $8.0 million to $9.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $1.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 mainly as a result of increased interest rates and average amount of time deposits in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Loss on investments

We recognized a $2.0 million loss on marketable securities, which consisted of the change in fair value of $2.9 million and dividends of $0.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 on our shareholding interest in EGLE of 1,552,865 shares of common stock. This loss compares to a loss on investments of $11.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which consisted of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in ZIM of $176.4 million and dividends recognized on ZIM ordinary shares of $165.4 million. In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we sold all of our remaining ordinary shares of ZIM for net proceeds of $246.6 million.

Gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment

A $2.3 million loss on early extinguishment of our leaseback obligations in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compares to a $22.9 million gain related to our early extinguishment of debt in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Equity loss on investments

Equity loss on investments amounting to $3.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 relates to our share of initial expenses of a newly established company, CTTC, currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.

Other finance expenses

Other finance expenses increased by $2.3 million to $3.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $1.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 mainly due to commitment fees for our recently established revolving credit facility.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $2.7 million in each of the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other expenses, net were $0.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to other income, net of $1.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Income taxes

Income taxes of $18.3 million, in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, related to the taxes withheld on dividend income earned on ZIM ordinary shares and compared to no income tax in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 20.8%, or $140.3 million, to $534.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $674.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. As outlined above, the decrease is mainly attributable to a $146.2 million decrease in dividends received. We also incurred a $3.1 million increase in total operating expenses and a $3.9 million equity loss on investments in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, which were partially offset by a $12.9 million increase in operating revenues. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 is adjusted for a $2.9 million change in fair value of investments, a $2.3 million loss on debt extinguishment and a $1.6 million gain on sale of vessel. Tables reconciling Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Dividend Payment

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.80 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2023, which is payable on December 6, 2023 to stockholders of record as of November 27, 2023.

Recent Developments

As of the date of this release, we have repurchased a total of 1,570,195shares of our common stock in the open market for $97.4 million, under our share repurchase program of up to $100 million announced in June 2022. Additional share repurchase program of up to $100 million was approved by our Board on November 10, 2023.

In September 2023, we entered into agreements to acquire 2 additional Capesize bulk carriers built in 2009 that aggregate to 351,765 DWT for a total of $36.6 million. These vessels are expected to be delivered to us between November and December 2023.

Executive Officers

On November 10, 2023, Iraklis Prokopakis's previously announced retirement from his executive role as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company became effective. Mr. Prokopakis will remain a member of the Company's Board of Directors, on which he will serve as Vice Chairman.

On November 10, 2023, Dimitris Vastarouchas, who had been serving as the Company's Deputy Chief Operating Officer was appointed the Company's Chief Operating Officer, and Filippos Prokopakis, who had been serving as Commercial Director of our manager, Danaos Shipping, was appointed Chief Commercial Officer of the Company.

Management Agreement

In November 2023, we agreed to extend the term of our Management Agreement with Danaos Shipping from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025 and to modify the fees and commissions payable by us thereunder.

Conference Call and Webcast

Slide Presentation

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 TEUs and 10 under construction containerships aggregating 74,914 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our containerships fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. In addition to our containership fleet, we have recently entered into agreements to acquire 7 Capesize bulk carriers aggregating 1,231,071 DWT, out of which 4 have been delivered to us already.Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydocking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, our ability to operate profitably in the drybulk sector, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit our website at www.danaos.com

Appendix

Fleet Utilization

Danaos had 22 unscheduled off-hire days in the three months ended September 30, 2023. The following table summarizes containership fleet utilization and the impact of the off-hire days on the Company's revenue.

Vessel Utilization (No. of Days) First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter 2023 2023 2023 Total Ownership Days 6,150 6,188 6,256 18,594 Less Off-hire Days: Scheduled Off-hire Days (150) (80) (119) (349) Other Off-hire Days (44) (2) (22) (68) Operating Days 5,956 6,106 6,115 18,177 Vessel Utilization 96.8% 98.7% 97.7% 97.7% Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars) $243,574 $241,479 $239,215 $724,268 Average Gross Daily Charter Rate $40,896 $39,548 $39,119 $39,845 Vessel Utilization (No. of Days) First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter 2022 2022 2022 Total Ownership Days 6,390 6,461 6,532 19,383 Less Off-hire Days: Scheduled Off-hire Days (148) (169) (317) Other Off-hire Days (16) (8) (21) (45) Operating Days 6,226 6,453 6,342 19,021 Vessel Utilization 97.4% 99.9% 97.1% 98.1% Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars) $229,901 $250,923 $260,037 $740,861 Average Gross Daily Charter Rate $36,926 $38,885 $41,002 $38,950

Fleet List

The following table describes in detail our fleet deployment profile of our containerships as of November 10, 2023:

Vessel Name Vessel Size (TEU) Year Built Expiration of Charter(1) Hyundai Ambition 13,100 2012 April 2027 Hyundai Speed 13,100 2012 April 2027 Hyundai Smart 13,100 2012 June 2027 Hyundai Respect 13,100 2012 April 2027 Hyundai Honour 13,100 2012 March 2027 Express Rome 10,100 2011 April 2027 Express Berlin 10,100 2011 August 2026 Express Athens 10,100 2011 April 2027 Le Havre 9,580 2006 June 2028 Pusan C 9,580 2006 May 2028 Bremen 9,012 2009 January 2028 C Hamburg 9,012 2009 January 2028 Niledutch Lion 8,626 2008 May 2026 Kota Manzanillo 8,533 2005 February 2026 Belita 8,533 2006 July 2026 CMA CGM Melisande 8,530 2012 January 2028 CMA CGM Attila 8,530 2011 May 2027 CMA CGM Tancredi 8,530 2011 July 2027 CMA CGM Bianca 8,530 2011 September 2027 CMA CGM Samson 8,530 2011 November 2027 America 8,468 2004 April 2028 Europe 8,468 2004 May 2028 Kota Santos 8,463 2005 August 2026 CMA CGM Moliere 6,500 2009 March 2027 CMA CGM Musset 6,500 2010 September 2025 CMA CGM Nerval 6,500 2010 November 2025 CMA CGM Rabelais 6,500 2010 January 2026 Racine (ex CMA CGM Racine) 6,500 2010 April 2026 YM Mandate 6,500 2010 January 2028 YM Maturity 6,500 2010 April 2028 Zim Savannah 6,402 2002 May 2024 Dimitra C 6,402 2002 January 2024 Suez Canal 5,610 2002 April 2026 Kota Lima 5,544 2002 November 2024 Wide Alpha 5,466 2014 March 2024 Stephanie C 5,466 2014 June 2025 Maersk Euphrates 5,466 2014 April 2024 Wide Hotel 5,466 2015 May 2024 Wide India 5,466 2015 November 2025 Wide Juliet 5,466 2015 September 2025 Seattle C 4,253 2007 October 2024 Vancouver 4,253 2007 November 2024 Derby D 4,253 2004 January 2027 Tongala 4,253 2004 November 2024 Rio Grande 4,253 2008 November 2024 Merve A (ex ZIM Sao Paolo) 4,253 2008 September 2025 Kingston (ex ZIM Kingston) 4,253 2008 June 2025 ZIM Monaco 4,253 2009 October 2024 Dalian 4,253 2009 March 2026 ZIM Luanda 4,253 2009 August 2025 Dimitris C 3,430 2001 November 2025 Express Black Sea 3,400 2011 January 2025 Express Spain 3,400 2011 January 2025 Express Argentina 3,400 2010 September 2024 Express Brazil 3,400 2010 June 2025 Express France 3,400 2010 September 2025 Singapore 3,314 2004 May 2024 Colombo 3,314 2004 January 2025 Zebra 2,602 2001 November 2024 Artotina 2,524 2001 May 2025 Advance 2,200 1997 January 2025 Future 2,200 1997 December 2024 Sprinter 2,200 1997 December 2024 Stride 2,200 1997 January 2025 Progress C 2,200 1998 November 2024 Bridge 2,200 1998 December 2024 Highway 2,200 1998 February 2024 Phoenix D 2,200 1997 March 2025 (1) Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options for the charterer to extend their terms.

The following table describes the details of our Capesize drybulk vessels, which did not generate any operating revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2023: Vessel Name Capacity (DWT) Year Built Bulk Achievement (3) 175,850 2011 Bulk Genius (2) 175,580 2012 Bulk Ingenuity (2) 176,022 2011 Integrity (2) 175,996 2010 Peace 175,858 2010 West Trader (3) 175,879 2009 East Trader (3) 175,886 2009 (2) The vessels were delivered to us in October and November 2023 3) The vessels are expected to be delivered to us between November and December 2023. Containerships under construction: Hull Number Vessel Size

(TEU) Expected

Delivery Year Minimum Charter Duration Hull No. C7100-7 7,165 2024 3 Years Hull No. C7100-8 7,165 2024 3 Years Hull No. HN4009 8,010 2024 3 Years Hull No. HN4010 8,010 2024 3 Years Hull No. HN4011 8,010 2024 3 Years Hull No. HN4012 8,010 2024 3 Years Hull No. CV5900-07 6,014 2024 Hull No. CV5900-08 6,014 2025 Hull No. YZJ2023-1556 8,258 2026 Hull No. YZJ2023-1557 8,258 2026

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts) Three months

ended Three months

ended Nine months

ended Nine months

ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING REVENUES $239,215 $260,037 $724,268 $740,861 OPERATING EXPENSES Vessel operating expenses (39,494) (39,186) (121,994) (118,929) Depreciation amortization (37,097) (37,225) (108,873) (110,259) General administrative (7,070) (7,157) (21,107) (21,684) Other operating expenses (8,959) (10,320) (25,241) (26,952) Gain on sale of vessels 1,639 Income From Operations 146,595 166,149 448,692 463,037 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES) Interest income 3,091 1,323 9,410 1,444 Interest expense (4,306) (15,968) (16,909) (49,161) Loss on investments (8,432) (80,277) (1,994) (10,987) Gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment (2,254) 22,939 Other finance expenses (1,236) (155) (3,358) (1,096) Equity loss on investments (526) (3,852) Other income/(expenses), net (1,117) 411 (648) 1,272 Realized loss on derivatives (913) (913) (2,709) (2,709) Total Other Income/(Expenses), net (13,439) (95,579) (22,314) (38,298) Income Before Income Taxes 133,156 70,570 426,378 424,739 Income taxes (3,770) (18,250) Net Income $133,156 $66,800 $426,378 $406,489 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $6.76 $3.29 $21.28 $19.77 Diluted earnings per share $6.76 $3.29 $21.28 $19.75 Basic weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 19,693 20,299 20,039 20,560 Diluted weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 19,693 20,318 20,039 20,579

Non-GAAP Measures1 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited Three months

ended Three months

ended Nine months

ended Nine months

ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $133,156 $66,800 $426,378 $406,489 Change in fair value of investments 9,333 107,290 2,895 176,386 Loss/(gain) on debt extinguishment 2,254 (22,939) Gain on sale of vessels (1,639) Amortization of financing fees and debt discount 474 2,832 1,735 9,393 Adjusted Net Income $142,963 $176,922 $431,623 $569,329 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted $7.26 $8.71 $21.54 $27.67 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares) 19,693 20,318 20,039 20,579

1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) As of As of September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $306,290 $267,668 Accounts receivable, net 7,351 5,635 Other current assets 184,556 99,218 498,197 372,521 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Fixed assets, net 2,652,958 2,721,494 Advances for vessels acquisition and vessels under construction 289,149 190,736 Deferred charges, net 33,998 25,554 Investments in affiliates 411 Other non-current assets 79,226 89,923 3,055,742 3,027,707 TOTAL ASSETS $3,553,939 $3,400,228 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term debt, current portion $24,400 $27,500 Long-term leaseback obligations, current portion 27,469 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities other current liabilities 148,681 173,438 173,081 228,407 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term debt, net 386,222 402,440 Long-term leaseback obligations, net 44,542 Other long-term liabilities 102,263 164,425 488,485 611,407 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 195 203 Additional paid-in capital 695,593 748,109 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (70,941) (74,209) Retained earnings 2,267,526 1,886,311 2,892,373 2,560,414 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $3,553,939 $3,400,228

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net income $133,156 $66,800 $426,378 $406,489 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of right-of-use assets 32,325 34,141 95,764 101,253 Amortization of deferred drydocking special survey costs, finance cost and debt discount 5,246 5,916 14,844 18,399 Amortization of assumed time charters (4,416) (13,892) (16,806) (46,256) Prior service cost and periodic cost 220 1,106 Loss on investments 9,333 107,290 2,895 176,386 Loss/(gain) on debt extinguishment 2,254 (22,939) Gain on sale of vessels (1,639) Payments for drydocking/special survey (6,993) (6,433) (21,553) (16,159) Equity loss on investments 526 3,852 Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow interest rate swaps 913 913 2,709 2,709 Stock based compensation 125 373 Accounts receivable 740 408 (1,716) 1,986 Other assets, current and non-current 982 (10,123) (11,424) (53,553) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,654) (5,498) (7,805) (657) Other liabilities, current and long-term (17,872) (10,881) (58,747) 221,213 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 149,506 168,766 430,112 789,244 Investing Activities: Vessels additions and advances (98,274) (11,087) (128,058) (95,134) Proceeds and advances received from sale of vessels 3,914 13,000 Proceeds from sale of investments 161,305 246,638 Investments in affiliates/marketable securities (74,407) Net Cash provided by/(used in) Investing Activities (98,274) 150,218 (198,551) 164,504 Financing Activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 127,725 Debt repayment (6,875) (17,875) (20,625) (401,000) Payments of leaseback obligations (26,179) (72,925) (146,866) Dividends paid (14,802) (15,228) (45,163) (46,298) Repurchase of common stock (16,596) (22,228) (52,334) (28,553) Payments of accumulated accrued interest (3,373) Finance costs (704) (1,892) (15,796) Net Cash used in Financing Activities (38,273) (82,214) (192,939) (514,161) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,959 236,770 38,622 439,587 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 293,331 332,573 267,668 129,756 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $306,290 $569,343 $306,290 $569,343

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Three months

ended Three months

ended Nine months

ended Nine months

ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $133,156 $66,800 $426,378 $406,489 Depreciation and amortization of right-of-use assets 32,325 34,141 95,764 101,253 Amortization of deferred drydocking special survey costs 4,772 3,084 13,109 9,006 Amortization of assumed time charters (4,416) (13,892) (16,806) (46,256) Amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and commitment fees 1,203 2,832 3,965 9,393 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps 913 913 2,709 2,709 Interest income (3,091) (1,323) (9,410) (1,444) Interest expense 3,832 13,136 15,174 39,768 Income taxes 3,770 18,250 Loss on investments and dividend withholding taxes 9,333 103,520 2,895 158,136 Loss/(gain) on debt extinguishment 2,254 (22,939) Gain on sale of vessels (1,639) Stock based compensation 125 373 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $178,027 $213,106 $534,393 $674,738

1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, taxes other than withholding taxes on dividend, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, gain/loss on investments, gain/loss on debt extinguishment, gain on sale of vessels and stock based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income. The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

