Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

After a fast-paced summer season of acquisitions, product developments and construction of its flagship retail Kava/Kratom bar, the Company is ready to produce revenues on all fronts. On the heels of the post pandemic closure of many cannabis and supplement manufacturers, Sibannac has steadily improved our production facility and maintained our retail location. The Company is now ready to take advantage of the void in the market left by the mass exodus of operators in the wholesale space. As the Company is vertically integrated, Sibannac is poised to maximize revenues by directly sourcing raw materials and finishing and packaging most of its products in-house for wholesale, Direct to Consumer and retail sales.

Sibannac, Inc. has launched its Campus Co. (Campus Community) platform, a community for start-up and emerging brands in the solutions and lifestyle category.

The Campus Community will serve as the portal for all consumer and commercial relationships of Sibannac. In addition to developing revenues through contract manufacturing, the Campus will be focused on recruiting, incubating and developing brands in the health, fitness and sports categories, with concentration on nutraceuticals and functional foods. Third-party brand creation is being overseen by Eric Stoll, the firm's Chief Marketing Officer, through his Lifetime Branding team, who will manage the collaboration between the brands and resources, offering them the Campus' "big company" capabilities. Mr. Stoll has built branding and marketing campaigns for some of the Fortune 500 and will continue to offer this level of expertise and service in a boutique environment.

On the manufacturing and logistics side, the Campus Co. platform will support our internal and associated brands, along with external wholesale accounts and centralize all manufacturing, sourcing, distribution and fulfillment services.

"At long last, we are beginning to see the fruits of all the hard work that has gone into developing the foundation of the Campus and our brands," said Sibannac's Chief Executive Officer, David Mersky. "The combined resources and experience between Sibannac and its partners has resulted in producing a very lean and fully integrated platform," said Mersky.

Immersive Brands

The acquisition of Immersive Brand Concepts is a significant milestone for Sibannac in its effort to disrupt the alternative wellness market. By developing innovative formulations, Immersive and Sibannac are delivering effective, safe and legal supplements to the health-conscious consumer.

Sibannac previously announced the appointment of Karl Gottschalk, as CEO of Immersive. As part of his prior experience, Mr. Gottschalk co-founded Kola Labs Inc., where he engineered solventless THC remediation technology and developed proprietary CBD isolation systems that can produce as much as 300 kg of CBD isolate daily. He has served as the Vice President of Operations, Engineering and Quality Control for Intelliguard, Inc., specializing in narcotic and medication RFID tracking. During his tenure there, Karl managed a team of engineers to reengineer an anesthesia cart by utilizing RFID technology to track narcotics and medications that is still widely used today.

Mr. Gottschalk's notable achievements also include his tenure as the Automation Engineering Manager for Becton Dickinson & Safety Syringes Inc., where he managed high-speed automation engineering projects and FDA audits. Prior to that, he was a Lean Manufacturing Specialist for Guidant & Abbott Laboratories, with a focus on cardiovascular solutions. As the CEO of Immersive, Mr. Gottschalk will be implementing a complete Quality Management System to ensure that products are being produced at the highest level of quality to meet the stringent standards that are outlined in ISO 13485.

Kratom and Kava

Kava, a beverage made from the roots of the Piper Methysticum plant, has been gaining popularity in the United States in recent years. Known for its calming and relaxing effects, like kratom, kava has become a popular alternative to traditional tea and coffee. As a result, tea lounges specializing in kava and kratom have emerged across the country, offering a unique social and cultural experience. These tea lounges provide a welcoming atmosphere for customers to enjoy concoctions in various forms, such as traditional brews or innovative infused beverages.

The rise of kava tea lounges reflects the growing demand for natural and non-alcoholic social spaces, where people can unwind and explore alternative beverages. These establishments serve as hubs for kava and kratom enthusiasts, promoting awareness and appreciation of these ancient beverages while fostering a sense of community among patrons. No special licensing is required to operate a Kava/Kratom retail establishment.

Kratom, a leaf from the Rubiaceae tree, is in the coffee family and is indigenous to Southeast Asia, where it has been used in herbal medicine for centuries. Containing the active compound - Mitragynine- kratom sales account for $1.3 billion in the U.S., with the bulk of sales occurring online and in smoke shops, according to the American Kratom Association.

Kratom binds to a set of opioid receptors and as such has been gaining significant interest from consumers who are seeking a natural resource to manage chronic pain. It is also widely used by those in recovery from opioid addiction, as kratom can be used to wean off highly addictive prescription drugs. An estimated over 2 million Americans are already using Kratom and Sibannac is looking to take it out of the smoke shop and into high-end retail, in an upscale and warm environment. Factors such as growing awareness and a rising preference for natural alternatives, contribute to the positive growth projections for the kratom market.

As Kratom's popularity continues to grow, many states are passing the "Kratom Consumer Protection Act" (KCPA), a legal framework being adopted across the country, approving the sale of kratom products, while maintaining age restrictions and requiring accurate descriptions of product contents and dosage. Sibannac's home state of Arizona has already passed its version of the KCPA.

Existing Kratom Orders

In addition to his technical prowess, Mr. Gottschalk brings with him a wide, third-party network of manufacturers and brands, many in the Kratom space. Karl's team will be a focal point of operations and revenues as we move into the new year. Based in Oklahoma City, Immersive has industry leading formulations of Kratom tinctures under the Let's Go brand. Sibannac recently announced an initial order of 30,000 units of our Kratom shots to be distributed between Las Vegas and New York City. Mr. Gottschalk secured the order through one of his many retail clients.

These orders are for three SKU's of our 2oz Kratom Energy Shot, comprised of our Fireball, Strawberry/Banana and Blueberry Blitz flavors.

The Kavern

The Kavern is the name of Sibannac's first Kava/Kratom bar and is located in Scottsdale, Arizona. It will be open for the holiday season this year, as the buildout is nearly complete. Located near the heart of Scottsdale's bustling, Old Town district, the Kavern will offer Kratom beverages, tinctures and capsules. It will also offer pre-packaged goods, including hemp-derived - legally compliant - Delta-9 THC gummies and beverages, our flagship Hangover remedy NOHO, unregulated mood-altering mushroom varieties - like Amanita Muscaria - as well as a line of natural supplements. Most of the inventory will be produced and packaged in our Scottsdale-based lab at Sibannac's headquarters, just minutes from the Kavern.

After initial evaluation of the sales results and operations, the Company plans to open additional locations in Scottsdale and nearby Phoenix, creating a local hub to maximize production and operational efficiencies. Arizona is an ideal market to launch retail Kava/Kratom bars and lounges, given particularly beneficial age demographics in addition to enacting the KCPA, which provides consumer confidence in the product's safety, thereby encouraging new entrants to the consumer market.

NOHO

Our 2oz NOHO After Shot - a reengineered hangover remedy - is now for sale online, direct-to-consumer. An initial consumer run and customer evaluation has resulted in an updated formulation and flavor profile. It has been accepted by a national distributer who is currently testing sales penetration in in its company-owned locations. We have presented the shot to a national convenience store chain and are working with key placement agents to move the product into retail. Sibannac has signed a product development agreement with a nationally recognized entertainer to white-label the formula and develop a brand. This project will be overseen by Immersive and the Company's Campus Co. division. Further announcements are anticipated to be made regarding this transaction.

About Immersive Brand Concepts

Immersive Brand Concepts, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sibannac Inc. and is an industry innovator in delivering exceptional products for Hangover Prevention, Organic Immune Supplements and Kratom. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company strives to shape the future of these industries through its brands, partnerships, operational excellence, and cutting-edge formulation and manufacturing processes.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements and its hangover shot, NOHO, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8/9 products, and Amanita mushroom edibles for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The Campus Co. and Immersive Brand Concepts.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

