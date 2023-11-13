Generation Income Properties Inc.: Generation Income Properties Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) ("GIPR" or the "Company") today announced its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights

(For the 3 months ended September 30, 2023)

? Generated net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($1.8 million), or ($0.70) per basic and diluted share.

? Generated Core FFO of ($66 thousand), or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share.

? Generated Core AFFO of ($24 thousand), or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share.

FFO and related measures are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income to Core FFO and Core AFFO is included at the end of this release.

Commenting on the quarter David Sobelman, Chief Executive Officer, noted "As reported, at the beginning of the third quarter we completed the acquisition of a $42 million dollar net lease portfolio consisting of thirteen properties across eight states. This transaction has increased almost every metric in GIPRs portfolio to the benefit of our shareholders and we're pleased to see that reflected in our results for the quarter."

Portfolio

? Approximately 68% of our portfolio's annualized base rent ("ABR") as of September 30, 2023 was derived from tenants that have (or whose parent company has) an investment grade credit rating from a recognized credit rating agency of "BBB-" or better. Our largest tenants are the General Service Administration, Dollar General, City of San Antonio (Pre-K), and Kohl's Corporation and contributed approximately 49% of our portfolio's ABR (based on ABR as of September 30, 2023) .

? Our portfolio is 96% leased and occupied.

? Approximately 84% of the leases in our current portfolio provide for increases in contractual base rent during future years of the current term or during the lease extension periods.

? Average effective annual rental per square foot is $16.02.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

? We had $4.4 million in total cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023.

? Total mortgage loans, net was $57.1 million as of September 30, 2023.

Financial Results

? Total revenue from operations was $1.8 million as compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

? Operating expenses, including G&A, for the same periods were $3.1 million and $2.0 million, respectively.

? Net operating income ("NOI") for the same periods was $1.4 million and $1.2 million.

? Net loss attributable to GIPR for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $1.6 million as compared to net loss of $639 thousand for the same period last year.

The Company is not providing guidance on future financial results or acquisitions and dispositions at this time. However, the Company will provide timely updates on material events, which will be broadly disseminated in due course. The Company's executives, along with its Board of Directors, continue to assess the advisability and timing of providing such guidance to better align GIPR with its industry peers.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, whether or not expressly stated, may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's expectations regarding future events and economic performance and are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties include the risk that we may not be able to timely identify and close on acquisition opportunities, our limited operating history, potential changes in the economy in general and the real estate market in particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to in our SEC filings, including those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 28, 2023, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our reported results and net earnings per diluted share, which are financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains and may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO"), Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), Core Adjusted Funds from Operations ("Core AFFO"), and Net Operating Income ("NOI"). We believe the presentation of the financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs. FFO and related measures, including NOI, should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or to cash flows from operations, as reported on our statement of cash flows, or as a liquidity measure, and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. You should not consider our Core FFO, Core AFFO, or NOI as an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Our reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and statements of why management believes these measures are useful to investors are included below.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of September 30, As of December 31,

2023 2022

(unaudited)

Assets



Investment in real estate



Land $ 21,996,902 $ 12,577,544 Building and site improvements 71,623,505 39,764,890 Acquired tenant improvements 2,247,081 907,382 Acquired lease intangible assets 10,573,535 4,677,928 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (7,478,372 ) (5,623,318 ) Net real estate investments 98,962,651 52,304,426 Investment in tenancy-in-common - 1,218,268 Cash and cash equivalents 4,338,172 3,718,496 Restricted cash 34,500 34,500 Deferred rent asset 340,198 288,797 Prepaid expenses 318,622 132,642 Accounts receivable 305,888 96,063 Escrow deposits and other assets 303,568 184,241 Right of use asset, net 6,169,714 6,232,662 Total Assets $ 110,773,313 $ 64,210,095

Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable $ 304,278 $ 173,461 Accrued expenses 1,007,486 365,624 Accrued expense - related party 587,022 128,901 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 1,051,624 639,973 Insurance payable 138,291 46,368 Deferred rent liability 317,449 251,798 Lease liability, net 6,380,708 6,356,288 Other payable - related party 1,809,840 2,587,300 Loan payable - related party 5,500,000 1,500,000 Mortgage loans, net of unamortized debt discount of $1,374,035 and $717,381 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 57,078,131 35,233,878 Total liabilities 74,174,829 47,283,591

Redeemable Non-Controlling Interests 18,424,559 5,789,731

Preferred Stock Series A Redeemable Preferred stock, net, $0.01 par value, 2,400,000 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding at September 30, 2023 with liquidation preferences of $5 per share and no shares authorized or issued at December 31, 2022 11,637,616 - Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 2,619,232 and 2,501,644 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 26,192 25,016 Additional paid-in capital 18,683,617 19,307,518 Accumulated other comprehensive income 78,969 - Accumulated deficit (12,668,727 ) (8,640,796 ) Total Generation Income Properties, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 6,120,051 10,691,738

Non-Controlling Interest 416,258 445,035 Total equity 6,536,309 11,136,773

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 110,773,313 $ 64,210,095



Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue







Rental income $ 1,841,044 $ 1,473,789 $ 4,486,501 $ 4,034,286 Other income 3,104 296 23,564 837 Total revenue $ 1,844,148 $ 1,474,085 $ 4,510,065 $ 4,035,123

Expenses General and administrative expense 530,538 408,570 1,233,674 1,222,986 Building expenses 431,359 269,781 1,065,214 848,373 Depreciation and amortization 981,419 561,510 2,096,970 1,551,079 Interest expense, net 770,624 382,440 1,706,585 1,088,361 Compensation costs 346,196 334,992 980,202 925,432 Total expenses 3,060,136 1,957,293 7,082,645 5,636,231 Operating loss (1,215,988 ) (483,208 ) (2,572,580 ) (1,601,108 ) Other expense (639 ) - (506,639 ) - Income on investment in tenancy-in-common 3,362 16,751 32,773 23,841 Dead deal expense - (45,660 ) (109,569 ) (153,031 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - - (144,029 ) Net loss $ (1,213,265 ) $ (512,117 ) $ (3,156,015 ) $ (1,874,327 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 425,636 126,803 681,915 386,947 Net loss attributable to Generation Income Properties, Inc. $ (1,638,901 ) $ (638,920 ) $ (3,837,930 ) $ (2,261,274 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 190,000 - 190,000 - Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (1,828,901 ) $ (638,920 ) $ (4,027,930 ) $ (2,261,274 ) Other comprehensive income: - - - - Gain on change in fair value of derivative instrument 78,969 - 78,969 - Comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders $ (1,749,932 ) $ (638,920 ) $ (3,948,961 ) $ (2,261,274 )

Total Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic & Diluted 2,618,077 2,304,841 2,591,956 2,251,522

Basic & Diluted Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (0.70 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (1.00 )

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The following tables reconcile net income (loss), which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to Net Operating Income ("NOI"):



Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022









Net loss attributable to Generation Income Properties, Inc. $ (1,638,901 ) $ (638,920 ) $ (3,837,930 ) $ (2,261,274 ) Plus: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 425,636 126,803 681,915 386,947 Net income (loss) (1,213,265 ) (512,117 )- (3,156,015 ) (1,874,327 )

Plus: General and administrative expense $ 530,538 $ 408,570 $ 1,233,674 $ 1,222,986 Depreciation and amortization 981,419 561,510 2,096,970 1,551,079 Interest expense, net 770,624 382,440 1,706,585 1,088,361 Compensation costs 346,196 334,992 980,202 925,432 Other expense 639 - 506,639 - Income on investment in tenancy-in-common (3,362 ) (16,751 ) (32,773 ) (23,841 ) Dead deal expense - 45,660 109,569 153,031 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 144,029 Net Operating Income $ 1,412,789 $ 1,204,304 $ 3,444,851 $ 3,186,750

The following unaudited tables reconcile net income (loss), which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, and Core AFFO:



Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022









Net loss $ (1,213,265 ) $ (512,117 ) $ (3,156,015 ) $ (1,874,327 ) Other expense 639 - 506,639 - Depreciation and amortization 981,419 561,510 2,096,970 1,551,079 Funds From Operations $ (231,207 ) $ 49,393 $ (552,406 ) $ (323,248 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 46,260 27,758 103,990 89,364 Non-cash stock compensation 119,380 110,869 287,067 328,913 Adjustments to Funds From Operations $ 165,640 $ 138,627 $ 391,057 $ 418,277 Core Funds From Operations $ (65,567 ) $ 188,020 $ (161,349 ) $ 95,029

Net loss $ (1,213,265 ) $ (512,117 ) $ (3,156,015 ) $ (1,874,327 ) Other expense 639 - 506,639 - Depreciation and amortization 981,419 561,510 2,096,970 1,551,079 Amortization of debt issuance costs 46,260 27,758 103,990 89,364 Above and below-market lease amortization, net 20,398 (26,297 ) (81,957 ) (76,478 ) Straight line rent, net 20,942 13,203 61,383 29,263 Adjustments to net loss $ 1,069,658 $ 576,174 $ 2,687,025 $ 1,593,228 Adjusted Funds From Operations $ (143,607 ) $ 64,057 $ (468,990 ) $ (281,099 )

Dead deal expense $ - $ 45,660 $ 109,569 $ 153,031 Loss on debt extinguishment $ - $ - $ - $ 144,029 Write off of deferred financing costs $ - $ 137,522 $ - $ 137,522 Non-cash stock compensation $ 119,380 $ 110,869 $ 287,067 $ 328,913 Adjustments to Adjusted Funds From Operations $ 119,380 $ 294,051 $ 396,636 $ 763,495 Core Adjusted Funds From Operations $ (24,227 ) $ 358,108 $ (72,354 ) $ 482,396

Net loss $ (1,213,265 ) $ (512,117 ) $ (3,156,015 ) $ (1,874,327 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (425,636 ) (126,803 ) (681,915 ) (386,947 ) Net loss attributable to Generation Income Properties, Inc. $ (1,638,901 ) $ (638,920 ) $ (3,837,930 ) $ (2,261,274 ) Preferred stock dividends $ (190,000 ) $ - $ (190,000 ) $ - Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (1,828,901 ) $ (638,920 ) $ (4,027,930 ) $ (2,261,274 )



Our reported results are presented in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose funds from operations ("FFO"), adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), core funds from operations ("Core FFO") and core adjusted funds of operations ("Core AFFO") all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.

FFO and related measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude non-recurring or extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gains from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets, and real estate related depreciation and amortization, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. We then adjust FFO for non-cash revenues and expenses such as amortization of deferred financing costs, above and below market lease intangible amortization, straight line rent adjustment where the Company is both the lessor and lessee, and non-cash stock compensation to calculate Core AFFO.

FFO is used by management, investors, and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because it will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. We believe that Core FFO and Core AFFO are useful measures for management and investors because they further remove the effect of non-cash expenses and certain other expenses that are not directly related to real estate operations. We use each as measures of our performance when we formulate corporate goals.

As FFO excludes depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from property dispositions that are available for distribution to stockholders and non-recurring or extraordinary items, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, general and administrative expenses and interest costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from net income or loss. However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of our operating performance since it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties which could be significant economic costs and could materially impact our results from operations. Additionally, FFO does not reflect distributions paid to redeemable non-controlling interests.

Investor Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@gipreit.com

SOURCE: Generation Income Properties Inc.

