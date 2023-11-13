Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - Taihill Venture, a pioneering venture capital firm headquartered in Cambridge, MA, is catalyzing a new era of deep technology development and entrepreneurship. Known for its innovative and supportive approach to venture capital, the firm recently announced a $20 million fund aimed at early-stage deep tech startups.

Fueled by a mission to bridge the gap between groundbreaking technology and industrial needs, Taihill Venture is the brainchild of general partners Tianyi Yu, Hongkai He, and Jingjing Chai. The three partners, having met while managing a family office for early-stage investments, have now joined forces to address the unique challenges faced by deep tech innovators.

"We recognized the immense potential of deep tech, but we also saw the obstacles," said Tianyi Yu. "Our aim is to provide more than just funding. We offer our portfolio companies the early support they need, helping them prepare before they even realize they're ready. We provide resources, mentorship, and most importantly, we help incubate their ideas into viable businesses."





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10113/187210_14ad2abc54ef5ad6_001full.jpg

The firm prides itself on its close connection with top universities, frontier research labs, and brilliant scientists. Taihill Venture is more than a bridge or a messenger; they are the catalyst driving the transformation of deep tech and paving the way for the future of technology innovation.

Taihill Venture's fund will not only help startups overcome initial struggles, but will also enable them to connect with industry leaders and other venture capitalists, significantly bolstering their chances of success.





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10113/187210_14ad2abc54ef5ad6_002full.jpg

"We invest in the people as much as we invest in their technology," said Hongkai He. "Our approach is to understand the founders, their vision, and their commitment, which we believe is the secret to successful entrepreneurship."

The new $20 million fund has already attracted attention from notable investors and has significantly expanded Taihill Venture's capacity to foster technology innovation. The fund was officially closed in July 2023, following an initial closing in July 2022.

For more information about Taihill Venture and its unique approach to deep tech investing, visit www.taihill.vc.

Contact:

Sky

sky@taihill.vc

www.taihill.vc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187210