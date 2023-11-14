Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Akamai Showcases Its Commitment to Deliver World-Class DDoS Protection to Customers in Saudi Arabia at Black Hat Middle East and Africa

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, showcased today at Black Hat Middle East and Africa its commitment to protect customers in Saudi Arabia from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattacks. Akamai's comprehensive DDoS protection platform - Prolexic - and its recently launched scrubbing center in Saudi Arabia deliver the strongest security protections to organizations across the Middle East.

As cyberthreats evolve, and more customers seek always-on DDoS protection, having an in-region scrubbing center is crucial for minimizing latency, optimizing network performance, and delivering exceptional end-user experiences. The new cloud-based Prolexic DDoS scrubbing center in Saudi Arabia is a strategic priority for Akamai and will further benefit organizations across the region to protect their internet-facing assets from motivated DDoS attacks by cybercriminals, state-sponsored actors, and hacktivists.

Over the last 12 months, Akamai has raised the bar higher for world-class DDoS protection by launching Prolexic's sixth-generation platform with a software-defined architecture that enables rapid innovation and scale for comprehensive cybersecurity. As a result, Akamai Prolexic has launched several new scrubbing centers globally, elevating customers' cyberdefenses with a staggering 20+ Tbps dedicated defense capacity. Local scrubbing centers deliver several additional benefits to customers in their regions.

Furthermore, Akamai recently extended the Prolexic DDoS protection platform by offering Prolexic On-Prem, which is powered by a strategic partnership with Corero, and Prolexic Hybrid. These new solutions empower customers in the region to leverage the combined benefits of zero latency and automated surgical DDoS mitigation with on-premises appliances, and utilize the scale of the Prolexic cloud to defend against volumetric DDoS attacks.

"As articulated in the Kingdom's Saudi Vision 2030 strategy , cybersecurity is a core national priority. The cyberdefense framework emphasizes protection of the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of digital and digitally connected assets, networks, and systems," says Richard Meeus, Director of Security Technology and Strategy at Akamai. "The deployment of the new scrubbing center in Saudi Arabia is a major step in realizing this vision as it will help to defend businesses in the region from the largest, multiterabit DDoS attacks and provide better performance."

