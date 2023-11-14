Archer Review has been ranked 33rd on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, placing it as the fastest-growing technology company in Texas.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - Archer Review has been ranked 33rd on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, placing it as the fastest-growing technology company in Texas. The list is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. During the evaluated period, Archer Review experienced a growth rate of 5,291%.



Archer Review's Commitment to Excellence Honored with Rank 33 in 2023 Deloitte Fast 500, the Fastest Growing Technology Company in Texas

The CEO of Archer Review, Dr. Karthik Koduru, links the company's revenue growth to its core test preparation offerings. "Being ranked in the Deloitte Fast 500 is a reflection of our team's effort to create educational resources that are aligned with the needs of our users," said Dr. Koduru. "Nurses, nurse practitioners, physicians, and medical students deserve high-quality test prep resources at a low price. Improving access to test prep services while leveraging our user analytics for greater predictive accuracy for passing helps them get the most out of our program."

The company has attracted a user base that values its targeted and effective study resources. Placement on the Deloitte list signifies the company's revenue performance and evolving presence in the educational technology market.

Dr. Koduru added, "Our focus on organic growth and measurable student outcomes has been central to our strategy. The recognition from Deloitte reinforces the efficacy of our approach."

Regarding Archer Review's future, Dr. Koduru is optimistic. "The Deloitte recognition is an affirmation of our users' trust. We look forward to sustaining our commitment to impactful educational resources."

Archer Review plans to continue supporting nursing students and professionals to achieve certification objectives. The Deloitte honor is a recognition of past achievements and an indicator of the company's potential for future contributions to educational technology. Archer Review was also recognized in 2023 and 2022 as part of the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, ranking #85 this year and placing as the fastest-growing company in the Education sector.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 evaluates companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Now in its 29th iteration, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing companies in relevant sectors in North America, and Archer Review's placement on this list underscores its significant growth within its industry.

About Archer Review



Archer Review provides test preparation resources for the healthcare education sector, including nurses, nursing students, nurse practitioners, and physicians. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the USA two years in a row, Archer Review is dedicated to driving education forward through innovation and quality resources.

