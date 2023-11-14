Norwegian vertical solar system specialist, Over Easy Solar, recently supplied a 102 kW bifacial commercial rooftop system, just a few months after supplying a 45 kWp system for a school rooftop. Both systems were installed on so-called green rooftops by the Norwegian project company, Solenergi Fusen.Norway-based PV system provider Over Easy has deployed two vertical solar arrays on green rooftops in Norway. The company deployed a 102 kW installation covering 1200 m2 on a flat-roofed commercial building in Oslo. It also supplied a 45 kW system for a school rooftop project earlier in the year. ...

