Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2023 | 08:10
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Emplicure AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (574/23)

Emplicure AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Emplicure AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Short name:   EMPLI    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015812391
----------------------------
Order book ID: 227081   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be November
27, 2023. 



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.