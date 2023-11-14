Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J8G8 | ISIN: SE0004899474 | Ticker-Symbol: 7UX
Frankfurt
13.11.23
09:15 Uhr
0,018 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2023 | 08:26
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nomination Committee Appointed for Spago Nanomedical's Annual General Meeting 2024

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST) (FRA:7UX.F) In accordance with the instructions to the nomination committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 2022, a nomination committee for the 2024 AGM has been appointed.

The nomination committee for the 2024 AGM has been established based on the largest owners as of September 30, 2023, who wish to participate in the nomination committee. The nomination committee has the following composition:

  • Peter Lindell, represents Cidro Förvaltning AB and own holding, chairman of the Nomination Committee
  • Mikael Lönn, represents own holding
  • Eva Redhe, represents own holding

The nomination committee's tasks are, among other things, to submit proposals to the AGM for the chairman of the AGM, election of chairman and other members of the board of directors, as well as remuneration to each of the board members. The nomination committee shall also submit proposals for the election and remuneration of auditors.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee are welcome to send them by e-mail to valberedning2024@spagonanomedical.se . Proposals shall be submitted no later than January 31, 2024.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Nomination committee appointed for Spago Nanomedical's Annual General Meeting 2024

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803067/nomination-committee-appointed-for-spago-nanomedicals-annual-general-meeting-2024

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.