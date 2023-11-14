Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928
14.11.2023 | 08:31
Ørsted implements changes to executive management

DJ Ørsted implements changes to executive management 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted implements changes to executive management 
14-Nov-2023 / 07:58 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14.11.2023 07:58:15 CET | Ørsted A/S | Inside information 
By mutual agreement, two members of executive management are stepping down and leaving Ørsted with immediate effect: 
Daniel Lerup, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Richard Hunter, Chief Operating Officer (COO). Ørsted has initiated 
the processes of identifying a new CFO and a new COO and expects the processes to be concluded as soon as possible in 
2024. 
Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, says: 
"Ørsted, along with the rest of the industry, is experiencing a challenging and volatile business environment. 
Therefore, the Board of Directors and I have agreed with our current CFO and COO that we need new and different 
capabilities to lead the Finance and EPC & Operations functions to strengthen Ørsted's journey into the future. I would 
like to thank both Daniel Lerup and Richard Hunter for their contributions to Ørsted. I've enjoyed working with both of 
them for the past years and wish them all the best with their new endeavours." 
Interim management 
From today, Rasmus Errboe will serve as interim CFO and member of the Executive Board. Currently, Rasmus Errboe is CEO 
of Region Europe and Executive Vice President at Ørsted and has been with the company since 2012 in different 
management positions, including as CFO for Ørsted's offshore wind business. Together with the Finance team and the 
Group Executive Team, Rasmus Errboe will lead the work on supporting Ørsted's capital structure and long-term 
commitment to its credit rating. While Rasmus Errboe serves as interim CFO, Olivia Breese will act as CEO of Region 
Europe while continuing in her current role as Senior Vice President and Head of Power-to-X at Ørsted. 
Andrew Brown, member of Ørsted's Board of Directors, has been appointed interim COO and member of the Group Executive 
Team, expectedly until 1 March 2024. Andrew Brown has extensive international executive experience from leading 
positions in large global organisations such as Shell and most recently as CEO of the Portuguese energy company Galp. 
Together with the EPC & Operations team, Andrew Brown will ensure a continued focus on managing the delivery of our EPC 
projects while also further advancing and implementing a strengthened project management and supply chain strategy to 
reflect anticipated industry developments. 
The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted's previous financial guidance for the financial 
year of 2023 or the announced expected investment level for 2023. 
For further information, please contact: 
Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,700 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. 
Attachments 
 . Ørsted implements changes to executive management.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  284581 
EQS News ID:  1772349 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1772349&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2023 01:58 ET (06:58 GMT)

