Alliance For Good (AFG): Alliance For Good's Business and Philanthropy Forum 2023 Converges World's Wealthiest for Positive Change

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business and Philanthropy Forum 2023, hosted by the Alliance For Good (AFG) in Singapore from November 9-10, successfully convened the world's most influential family business leaders and next-generation philanthropists to promote the fusion of wealth and philanthropy for a brighter future.

AFG's "Asia Vision: Wealth and Purpose" initiative, unveiled at the forum, champions family businesses and family offices as forces for good. Over 500 business leaders pledged to engage nonprofit and social enterprise leaders in the upcoming year to drive meaningful change.

Guest-of-Honour Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information, Singapore, delivered a keynote speech on Artificial Intelligence for the Public Good, focusing on navigating the intersection of artificial intelligence, impact, and our future. Panel discussions explored cutting-edge topics, such as family business and family office as a force for good and building the Asian art ecosystem. The forum also encouraged private businesses to collaborate and make impactful contributions in the face of geopolitical challenges.

AI Pioneer Kai-Fu Lee delivered a speech and participated in a panel discussion on navigating Artificial Intelligence for a Better Future. Kai-Fu stated, "AI will disrupt every business in unimaginable ways, and this will become the most amazing productivity enhancer. So, this era is really up to us."

Notable attendees included prominent philanthropic figures such as Benjamin Fok, Director of the Fok Ying Tung Foundation; Stefan Messer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Messer Group; Tirelo Molotlegi, Her Majesty the Princess of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, Africa; Basma Alzamil, Al Zamil family of Saudi Arabia; Laurence Lien, Co-founder and Founding CEO of the Asia Philanthropy Circle; and Berry Liberman, Co-founder and Creative Director of Little Giants, and Liberman Family representative of Australia. Other notable figures from the field of AI included Dacheng Tao (Professor of Computer Science at the University of Sydney and Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science and the Academia Europaea), and Miao Chun Yan (Chair, School of Computer Science and Engineering, President's Chair in Computer Science, School of Computer Science and Engineering, Nanyang Technological University).

Princess Tirelo Molotlegi delivered a speech titled "Royal Family Philanthropy and Impact Investment," adding a unique perspective to the forum's discussions.

Building on the legacy of previous editions, AFG raised over SGD 650,000 for the Stroke Support Station, underscoring its dedication to creating a better world for all.

AFG expressed gratitude to its partners and sponsors, including Founding Partner, Nanyang Technological University; Platinum Sponsors, Highlight, and Tinghua; Diamond Sponsors, Great Eastern and Great Eastern Financial Advisers; Silver Sponsors, Eton Solutions, Go Global Gem, and Adream Charitable Foundation Limited; Partners, Weixin Strategic Research Institute and ByteDance Foundation.

Alliance For Good (AFG) continues its dedication to harnessing wealth with purpose, shaping a world where wealth seamlessly converges with purpose and welfare. The day before the forum, on November 8, the Next Generation Philanthropy Leaders Fellowship Program gathered over 25 top family business and family office next-gen leaders for a day of masterclasses and training by expert trainers. This pre-forum program set the stage for in-depth discussions during the subsequent forum.

As Mr Benjamin Fok stated in his opening remarks, this journey towards purpose-driven prosperity "begins here in Singapore, a nation where noble dreams are made and fulfilled; this is a continuation of the Singapore miracle."

AFG aims to organize various events leading up to 2024 Forum, scheduled for November 3-4, 2024 in Singapore.

About Alliance For Good

Alliance For Good (AFG) is a distinguished philanthropy network founded in Singapore with a strong presence in Asia. Our core mission is to facilitate impactful change by servicing the region's families, family offices, foundations, firms, and financial institutions. AFG has established itself as a leader in the field, specialising in organising large-scale events in both Singapore and Mainland China. Our most prominent endeavour, the Business and Philanthropy Forum, has been a resounding success over the past six years. This flagship event attracts a diverse audience of global philanthropists, Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWI), Family Offices, Venture Capitalists, Tech Founders and C-suite executives from across Asia and worldwide.

