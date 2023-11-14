Tarjama's New KSA Headquarters: Pioneering Language Solutions for a Thriving Business Landscape

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarjama, the MENA region's leading smart language services provider, is proud to announce the opening of its new headquarters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This momentous move underscores our unwavering commitment to amplify technological solutions and cultivate a burgeoning clientele in KSA as well as globally.

As KSA undergoes a remarkable transformation from an oil-dependent economy to a diversified global business hub, Tarjama's decision to relocate top executives to KSA reflects our dedication to catalyzing growth and bolstering the local business landscape. Through our state-of-the-art AI-powered localization hub, Tarjama will offer an extensive range of language services, encompassing translation, interpretation, subtitling, content creation, and strategic advisory, tailored to the needs of regional and global businesses operating within the Kingdom.

As a prominent player in the language technology sector, Tarjama boasts a strategic stronghold in the MENA region. Our AI-driven tools, including Arabic Machine Translation (AMT), Translation Management System (CleverSo), and Linguistic Services Market (T-Portal), empower companies to expand their operations seamlessly with multilingual content.

Nour Al Hassan, the visionary founder and CEO of Tarjama, expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone, saying: "We take immense pride in our 15-year journey in the MENA region. As we witness KSA's emergence as a thriving hub for international enterprises, we are delighted to introduce our proprietary suite of innovative language solutions, meticulously crafted for the Arabic language, to the Saudi market."

Founded in 2008 by Nour Al Hassan, Tarjama has firmly established itself as the preferred language service partner for both international and regional businesses. Our technology-driven language and communication services have consistently delivered tangible business outcomes.

Looking ahead, Tarjama has ambitious plans to expand to 11 new locations by 2025 yearend, driven by our customer-centric and quality-focused approach. The launch of our KSA headquarters paves the way for significant growth in the near future as we continue to venture into new markets with our innovative offerings.

