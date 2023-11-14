Conway Auctioneers Limited to Automate Accounting Processes with Yardi Breeze Premier

Kildare-based real estate agent to utilise an all-in-one, cloud-based property management platform

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conway Auctioneers, a leading real estate agent, has chosen Yardi Breeze® Premier to streamline accounting activities.

Yardi Breeze Premier will provide Conway Auctioneers with a cost-effective solution that automates complex accounting processes and saves time on labour-intensive tasks. The company can manage its commercial assets from an all-in-one platform, automatically generate invoices, speed up rent collection and enhance efficiency with remote user access.

"As our commercial asset and property management business expands across Co. Kildare and Dublin, we needed a solution that kept everything in one place," said John Conway, owner of Conway Auctioneers. "We wanted a platform that managed supplier invoices, automated the calculation and collection of rent and service charges and would save us time on the day-to-day management of tenants in arrears. Yardi Breeze Premier will help enhance our accounting processes, reduce manual data entry and accelerate efficiency in our cash flow management."

"The automation that Yardi Breeze Premier brings to Conway Auctioneers will allow them to streamline complex accounting processes and enhance property operations," said Justin Harley, regional director for Yardi®. "We are delighted to welcome Conway Auctioneers as our latest Breeze Premier client and help them meet their goals."

About Conway Auctioneers Limited Conway Auctioneers is a leading real estate agent based in Kildare, working across County Kildare and surrounding counties, delivering excellent results and customer service to all its clients. The company's success is based on providing the best advice and knowledge to a wide client base that includes Private Clients, Local Authorities, Government Agencies and more. For more information, visit conwayauctioneers.ie.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardibreeze.co.uk.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/conway-auctioneers-limited-to-automate-accounting-processes-with-yardi-breeze-premier-301985965.html