Dienstag, 14.11.2023
WKN: A2DJR2 | ISIN: SE0009268717
Frankfurt
14.11.23
09:19 Uhr
0,015 Euro
-0,006
-26,92 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACARIX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACARIX AB 5-Tage-Chart
14.11.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Acarix AB TO2 and Acarix AB TO3 (575/23)

At the request of Acarix AB, Acarix AB equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from November, 15, 2023. 



Security name: ACARIX 2024:U1 (TO2)
------------------------------------
Short name:   ACARIX TO2     
------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020996817    
------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  311246       
------------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant of series 2023 U:1 (TO2) entitle the holder to subscribe
     for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price      
     corresponding to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average  
     trading price (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North   
     Premier Growth Market during a period from and including February 16 to
     March 1, 2024, but no less than SEK 0.25 and no more than SEK 0.50 per 
     share.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr March 6, 2024 - March 20, 2024                     
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  March 18, 2024                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Security name: ACARIX 2024:U2 (TO3)
------------------------------------
Short name:   ACARIX TO3     
------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020996825    
------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  311245       
------------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant of series 2023 U:2 (TO3) entitle the holder to subscribe
     for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price      
     corresponding to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average  
     trading price (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North   
     Premier Growth Market during a period from and including August 23 -  
     September 6, 2024, but no less than SEK 0.25 and no more than SEK 0.50 
     per share.                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr September 11, 2024 - September 25, 2024                 
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  September 23, 2024                           
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463
83 00.
