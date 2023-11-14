Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Acarix AB TO2 and Acarix AB TO3 (575/23)

At the request of Acarix AB, Acarix AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November, 15, 2023. Security name: ACARIX 2024:U1 (TO2) ------------------------------------ Short name: ACARIX TO2 ------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0020996817 ------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 311246 ------------------------------------ Terms: One (1) warrant of series 2023 U:1 (TO2) entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average trading price (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during a period from and including February 16 to March 1, 2024, but no less than SEK 0.25 and no more than SEK 0.50 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 6, 2024 - March 20, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 18, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: ACARIX 2024:U2 (TO3) ------------------------------------ Short name: ACARIX TO3 ------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0020996825 ------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 311245 ------------------------------------ Terms: One (1) warrant of series 2023 U:2 (TO3) entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average trading price (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during a period from and including August 23 - September 6, 2024, but no less than SEK 0.25 and no more than SEK 0.50 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 11, 2024 - September 25, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 23, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.