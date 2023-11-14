VOX Solutions becomes the exclusive international A2P SMS gateway for traffic into AZERCELL Telecom's network

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AZERCELL Telecom LLC, Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator, is pleased to announce the appointment of VOX Solutions as its exclusive partner to empower secure and high-quality direct termination of A2P SMS international traffic to Azercell's network, which serves 48% of the country's mobile customers.

The partnership between VOX Solutions and Azercell Telecom establishes an exclusive direct interconnection, ensuring the secure and reliable delivery of A2P messages to Azercell's 5 million retail and enterprise customers. This partnership enables Azercell Telecom to control and manage the entry and delivery of all international A2P SMS traffic, therefore minimising fraud while optimising traffic monetization. Services included in the agreement also cover one-time passwords and customer notifications, to name only a few.

Fraud is becoming a rapidly growing challenge for mobile operators, as it is estimated that as much as 45% of all A2P SMS traffic is terminated using grey routes, representing a loss of close to US$8 billion in yearly revenue for mobile operators globally. Artificial Inflated Traffic (AIT) inflates traffic volumes through artificial means, leading to escalated enterprise costs and diminishing mobile network operator (MNO) revenues. VOX-360 is one of the industry's leading solutions that help address this growing challenge.

The VOX-360 platform is a comprehensive and unique solution in the market, encompassing anti-fraud features, flash call authentication, A2P SMS monetization, and mobile identity capabilities. It empowers mobile operators to identify and block spam and fraudulent traffic, proactively safeguarding end users and enhancing the overall customer experience. Furthermore, it enables operators to optimise their network monetization efforts.

"We are truly honoured to have extended our existing relationship with Azercell to this strategic partnership and remain more committed than ever to provide Azercell with continued support in surpassing their business objectives. Together, we will pave the way to create unparalleled communication experiences to foster lasting success." says Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO & Founder Vox Solutions.

The VOX-360 platform stands out as the industry's only solution capable of monetising Flash Calls, in addition to offering a comprehensive suite of anti-fraud measures for A2P Voice and SMS traffic.

This feature ensures that Azercell Telecom is not only protected against messaging bypass, but also safeguarded from potential voice and Flash Calls fraudulent activities in the future.

About VOX Solutions:

Vox Solutions simplifies, improves, and optimises Voice and SMS channels using the latest innovations in technology. The company enables mobile operators to monetize their A2P services in a sustainable way, leveraging proprietary technology.

Vox Solutions utilises its multi-award-winning anti-fraud technology, VOX-360, to offer a reliable, accurate and real-time view of operators' voice and SMS services. By partnering with operators, Vox Solutions provides secure & reliable 2FA services to enterprises, globally.

For MNOs, Vox Solutions is focused on monetization of SMS and Voice services, being the first company in the market to offer a Flash Calling (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique VOX-360 solution also won numerous global awards for the anti-fraud, flash call authentication and AI/ML innovations.

www.voxsolutions.co

About Azerbaijan AZERCELL Telecom:

Founded in December 1996, Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International "Investors in People" Standard. The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive Gold Award in nominations of "Company of the Year" and "The Most Innovative Company of the Year" from the International Business Award STEVIE.

www.azercell.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vox-solutions-becomes-the-exclusive-international-a2p-sms-gateway-for-traffic-into-azercell-telecoms-network-301983788.html