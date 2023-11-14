Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (48/23)

As from November 14, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BEAR ESSITY X5 AVA 4 GB00BG5ZTB53 BEAR NASD X12 AVA 18 GB00BQRBB267 BEAR NASD X18 AVA 24 GB00BQRCXZ68 BULL PLBY X3 AVA 4 GB00BQRC9K34 MINI L KAKAO AVA 71 GB00BQR7ZS81 MINI S FSR AVA 08 GB00BQRBCF68 MINI S HTRO AVA 25 GB00BQRLDX14 MINI S MP AVA 007 GB00BQRK0B52 MINI S PALLAD AVA 95 GB00BQRJQS10 MINI S PLUG AVA 20 GB00BQRKNH21 The last day of trading will be November 14, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.