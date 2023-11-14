Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
14.11.2023 | 09:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (48/23)

As from November 14, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 


Short ISIN
      

BEAR ESSITY X5 AVA 4 GB00BG5ZTB53
BEAR NASD X12 AVA 18 GB00BQRBB267
BEAR NASD X18 AVA 24 GB00BQRCXZ68
BULL PLBY X3 AVA 4  GB00BQRC9K34
MINI L KAKAO AVA 71  GB00BQR7ZS81
MINI S FSR AVA 08   GB00BQRBCF68
MINI S HTRO AVA 25  GB00BQRLDX14
MINI S MP AVA 007   GB00BQRK0B52
MINI S PALLAD AVA 95 GB00BQRJQS10
MINI S PLUG AVA 20  GB00BQRKNH21
                 

The last day of trading will be November 14, 2023.


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
