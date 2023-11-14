Anzeige
14.11.2023 | 10:22
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN             Name

DK0060042612SCANDINAVIAN BRAKE SYSTEMS



Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S is given observation status because the company
has published a Notice to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting in which
liquidation of the company will be proposed. 

According to rule 4.1.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares,
the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 14 November 2023.







_______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56.
