Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060042612SCANDINAVIAN BRAKE SYSTEMS Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S is given observation status because the company has published a Notice to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting in which liquidation of the company will be proposed. According to rule 4.1.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 14 November 2023. _______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56.