Dar Global's expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is, in our view, an attractive and low risk move, entirely in keeping with the company's ambition to roll out its 'capital-light' business model to attractive new locations. Dar Global is in the early stages of delivering over 5,700 residences in the Middle East and Europe and retains an ambition to expand the portfolio beyond KSA and to develop a hospitality portfolio. We anticipate that Dar Global will generate a return on equity in the high teens and we value the company on a multiple of shareholders' funds basis at c US$930m (US$5.17/share), implying c 40% upside.

