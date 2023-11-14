The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh says it will soon launch a tender for 4 GW of solar projects, with an additional 3 GW to be auctioned at a later date.From pv magazine India Business Standard, an Indian newspaper, has reported that the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to tender 7 GW of solar capacity. Uttar Pradesh's energy minister, A K Sharma, reportedly said that the state will soon start accepting bids for the PV capacity in a phased manner, with 4 GW to be tendered soon and an additional 3 GW to be auctioned at a later date. Uttar Pradesh had installed 2,632.61 MW of cumulative solar ...

