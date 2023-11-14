The Process Intelligence Graph brings together process data, process knowledge, and the power of the Celonis ecosystem to help companies realize more value at greater speed

Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining, launched the Process Intelligence (PI) Graph at its global annual user conference, Celosphere. This novel technology captures and unifies an organization's process data, and enhances it with machine learning and deep process knowledge gathered from thousands of customer deployments over the past decade. The PI Graph is a system-agnostic, enriched digital twin of the business, providing a single process intelligence layer that supports improvements, automation, and system transformation across all applications. It sits at the heart of the Celonis platform and is a key enabler for emerging technologies like Generative AI.

The PI Graph is open to the world. It is constantly extended with process improvement knowledge from the Celonis ecosystem, creating the world's first 'Wikipedia of Process Intelligence'. And it provides that intelligence back through an easy-to-use Process Intelligence API.

Every company is made up of different departments that have different goals, speak different languages and use systems that don't play well together. This fragmentation creates friction and reduces efficiency. What is needed is a common language that enables organizations to align and take action as a whole to optimize their processes, which are the greatest lever for value and the fastest lever for change. The PI Graph provides this language through process intelligence.

Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis, comments: "The Process Intelligence Graph is the modern equivalent of the Rosetta stone it's the connective tissue that's been missing in modern enterprises. By bringing together the building blocks of data, knowledge, and the power and scale of our ecosystem, we are building the foundation our customers need to make processes and entire value chains work for everyone. This level of cross-process, cross-system intelligence can only be achieved with the Celonis platform and the Process Intelligence Graph at its heart. The PI Graph enables technologies like AI and automation, feeding them the data they need for how processes actually run, contextualized with the knowledge of why they run the way they do, and how they can be improved."

Delivering new levels of process excellence

The Celonis platform augments customers' existing technology stack by infusing process intelligence into every platform, tool, and application.

"Every CIO wants to be able to transform their business in a more intelligent and sustainable way. Celonis is a true innovator and partner in delivering that value and living up to that promise," said Daniel de Rooij, SVP Digital Transformation at Reckitt. "It's imperative to invest in the right foundations that enable emerging technologies, like AI. Celonis provides us with unique process intelligence that accomplishes this and fosters objective collaboration across the enterprise."

R "Ray" Wang, CEO of Constellation Research, says: "Process Intelligence has rapidly evolved to become a strategic imperative for both business and IT executives. The Process Intelligence Graph and an open platform strategy are critical capabilities in an evolving IT stack. Companies will be able to embed Process Intelligence deeply into their operating models and technology stacks, enabling a new wave of powerful applications and use cases."

New capabilities within Celonis' platform

The company also announced a number of additional enhancements to its platform:

Process Copilot simplifies and accelerates the process of identifying and capturing value opportunities across the business by connecting users to the Process Intelligence Graph through an intuitive chat interface.

simplifies and accelerates the process of identifying and capturing value opportunities across the business by connecting users to the Process Intelligence Graph through an intuitive chat interface. Studio has been redesigned with a new guided experience that makes it easier to build, test, and edit apps, dashboards, and actions within the Celonis platform.

has been redesigned with a new guided experience that makes it easier to build, test, and edit apps, dashboards, and actions within the Celonis platform. Transformation Hub *** is the centralized location for quantifying the business impact of Celonis implementations. It gives customers the ability to visualize outcomes across processes, objectives, and value stages in one place.

*** is the centralized location for quantifying the business impact of Celonis implementations. It gives customers the ability to visualize outcomes across processes, objectives, and value stages in one place. Process Adherence Manager (previously released as Process Sphere) is now generally available. It enables unique model-driven analysis by integrating process mining, modeling, and conformance with real-world data so organizations can create and drive best practices across processes, departments and systems.

For more information about the Process Intelligence Graph, please read the Celonis blog. Register here to watch the virtual Celosphere event on December 6.

*Process Copilot is currently available in beta to select Celonis customers and partners.

**Studio features will be released in limited availability to select Celonis customers and partners from late November, with general availability in Q1 2024.

***Transformation Hub will be generally available to eligible Celonis customers starting late November.

About Celonis

Since 2011, Celonis has helped thousands of the world's largest and most esteemed companies yield immediate cash impact, radically improve customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions. Its Process Intelligence platform uses industry-leading process mining technology and AI to present companies with a living digital twin of their end-to-end processes. For the first time, everyone in an organization has a common language for how the business runs, visibility into where value is hiding, and the ability to capture it. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

