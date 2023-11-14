A Florida new home subdivision has reached a $4.2 million agreement with Tampa-based Block Energy to install 77 solar arrays in a community microgrid.From pv magazine USA A Florida new home subdivision signed a $4.2 million deal with Tampa-based Block Energy to install 77 solar arrays linked together in a community microgrid. The community in Lakeland, Florida, will be called Myrtlebrook. Microgrids link solar, energy storage, and smart appliances. They offer benefits such as localized backup power, resilience, insulation from fluctuating utility rates, and more efficient energy use by connecting ...

