HOYA, a leading enterprise in vision care, debuts at 2023 China International Import Expo with full lifecycle eye health management solutions

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - The HOYA Corporation (referred to as HOYA), with multiple independent R&D centers around the world, showcased its latest innovative technology and products in Shanghai, China to the world.

HOYA is a global leader in manufacturing high-quality, high-performance optical lenses. Their dedication to advancing vision healthcare worldwide drove them to consistently develop more advanced solutions for eye care professionals and patients globally.

China is a major market for HOYA. With a high national prevalence of myopia, numbering 600 million affected citizens, China faces pressing eye care challenges. At the same time, proper eye health management for China's rapidly growing elderly population is an important priority. Myopia prevention and general eye health have rightly become issues of widespread public concern and attention in China.

Making its debut appearance at the CIIE, HOYA seized the occasion to spotlight its latest innovative achievements. Ms. Menghua Li, Managing Director of HOYA Vision Care China, and Mr. Feng Niu, General Manager of HOYA Commercial, delivered remarks underscoring HOYA's comprehensive solutions for full life cycle eye health management and highlighting HOYA's steadfast commitment to exemplary corporate citizenship and social responsibility nationwide.

Ms. Menghua Li, Managing Director of HOYA Vision Care China. Photo: Courtesy of HOYA

During the 6th China International Import Expo, HOYA proudly unveiled two of its latest lens products: MiYOSMART Sun and Hoyalux iD MySelf. The MiYOSMART Sun is a revolutionary product designed to manage myopia while simultaneously shielding children's eyes from the deleterious effects of UV damage during outdoor activities., MiYOSMART Sun offers a comprehensive solution, serving as the "sunscreen" for children's eyes while concurrently managing myopia progression.

On the other hand, Hoyalux iD MySelf represents an innovative leap in optical lens customization. This product allows for bespoke options in prescription, frame material, color, and style to ensure the tailored and perfect visual experience and comfort for each individual customer. This product epitomizes HOYA's future-oriented approach to addressing the unique needs of each consumer.

HOYA not only exhibited its full life cycle eye health management solutions at the expo. It also launched a joint research and collaboration initiative with leading hospital Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University.

This significant launch ceremony assembled esteemed guests from diverse sectors to delve into the future trends of vision healthcare. It served as a conducive platform for the exchange of knowledge and experiences, fostering an environment that encourages fresh opportunities for innovation and expansion within the industry.

Guests in the photo from left to right: Mr.Feng Niu, General Manager of HOYA Commercial. Mr Jinhai Huang, Researcher and Associate Chief Physician of Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University. Ms. Menghua Li, Managing Director of HOYA Vision Care China. Mr. Dongdong Jiang, Secretary of the CPC Putuo District Committee. Mr. Li Xiao, Deputy Director of Putuo District. Mr. Xingtao Zhou, President and Chief Physician of Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University. Mr. János Róbert FÜLE, Consulate General of Hungary Shanghai, Diplomat for Culture and Education Affairs. Mr. Kaixin Lin, General Manager of HOYA GeMax Medical. Photo: Courtesy of HOYA

United by a shared mission to enrich lives through vision, HOYA Vision Care strives to deliver sustainable vision solutions for everyone throughout their entire lifetime. Aligned with this goal, HOYA partners with eye care professionals worldwide, providing optimal products and protocols for excellent patient care. By empowering consumers and enriching offerings, HOYA generates lasting appeal and meaningful impact. With unwavering commitment, HOYA remains dedicated to advancing vision healthcare and improving lives globally.

