Company Kicks Off Program with Worldwide Partners to Drive Growth and Accelerate Customer Value

Centripetal, the global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, today launched its partner program to protect organizations around the world by operationalizing threat intelligence to safeguard them from every known cyberthreat.

Centripetal's innovative technology is currently deployed by MSPs, resellers and technology partners across America, EMEA and Asia-PAC. With the Centripetal Global Partner Program, organizations will have a stronger approach to cybersecurity, putting operationalized threat intelligence at the forefront, moving from a reactive to proactive defense, and helping security teams be more efficient and effective. Critical results and findings can be identified by Centripetal's CleanINTERNET® solution within minutes after install is complete.

"We remain consistently amazed by Centripetal's CleanINTERNET® solution and its ability to safeguard internet traffic from well-known threat actors," stated Chuck Veth, CEO at CVM. "Unlike traditional firewalls that assess traffic validity, this technology focuses solely on public endpoints, cross-referencing them with extensive threat intelligence feeds containing countless identifiers. It's truly impressive to witness their increased dedication and investment in their partner program. CleanINTERNET's® distinctive patented technologies leverage global threat intelligence and technical innovation, establishing it as both the initial and ultimate line of defense."

"In an era where the digital landscape is increasingly fraught with cyber threats, Centripetal is a vital asset for Irish organizations seeking comprehensive protection," said Michael Conway, Director at Renaissance. "Centripetal's Global Partner Program extends the scope of their cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, offering organizations a real-time view of threat analysis and access to actionable global threat intelligence, enabling them to proactively address emerging security threats."

The Centripetal Global Partner Program provides channel partners with Centripetal's innovative and patented solution, which includes:

Anchored in a world-class program, when working in collaboration with organizations, their customers will notice a remarkable elevation in the way cybercrime is addressed, both at the initial and final lines of defense. Expertise Centripetal's elite team of highly trained intelligence operations analysts will help every partner monitor, tune and shield their customers' networks from malicious traffic, acting as an extension of an internal cybersecurity team.

Centripetal's elite team of highly trained intelligence operations analysts will help every partner monitor, tune and shield their customers' networks from malicious traffic, acting as an extension of an internal cybersecurity team. Exponential Growth Centripetal's innovative approach to cyber defense helps significantly diminish customers' risk exposure. Partnering with Centripetal opens doors to revenue enhancement opportunities through both resale and value-added services.

"Our global partners are pivotal in driving the proactive adoption of CleanINTERNET® within the enterprise landscape," added Dave Silke, CMO at Centripetal. "Together, we fortify organizations with the knowledge and tools needed to stay ahead of emerging threats, securing a safer digital future for all."

ABOUT CENTRIPETAL

Centripetal, a global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, is operationalizing the world's largest collection of threat intelligence, in real-time, to protect organizations from every known cyberthreat through its innovative patented technologies. Through its CleanINTERNET® service, Centripetal delivers a highly effective solution leveraging the latest computing technology and skilled intelligence operators at a significantly lower cost. We are experts in intelligence, with a team comprised of cryptologists, and security operators from the U.S. Intelligence Defense community who have protected the most sensitive assets in the world. Centripetal is based in Reston, VA with offices in Portsmouth, NH and Galway, Ireland. For more information, visit centripetal.ai.

