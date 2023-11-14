Netcracker to Showcase Generative AI, Automation and Collaboration as Essential to Successful Digital Transformations at Amsterdam Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in Total Telecom Congress on Nov. 21-22 in Amsterdam. Netcracker is a Gold sponsor of the event and will showcase how its suite of innovative solutions under the flagship Netcracker Digital Platform can help telcos reach the next steps of their digital transformations and harness the potential of Generative AI (GenAI) to revolutionize their businesses and provide new opportunities for monetization.

With the recently launched Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution, CSPs can successfully transform into self-sufficient techcos and utilize the emerging technology of Gen AI and automation to deliver value to customers and improve productivity. Illustrating the importance of collaboration when undertaking large-scale projects or implementing new functionality, Netcracker customer Odido (formerly T-Mobile Netherlands) will deliver a keynote presentation discussing how strategic partnerships can be the key to a successful digital transformation. Netcracker will also join Odido for a panel about best practices for digital transformation projects.

CxO Keynote Presentation: Aligning Internal Teams With Partners for a Successful Digital Transformation Tuesday, November 21 9:30 CET

Speaker:

Lotta Gunnarsson, CIO, Odido

Leaders Congress: Best Practices for Successful Digital Transformation Programs Tuesday, November 21 11:00 CET

Speaker:

Lotta Gunnarsson, CIO, Odido

Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

