Chubb Launches New Media Product for U.K.

Bespoke cover for media liability, cyber, property, terrorism, casualty and legal expenses

Targeted at multinational, mid-market media companies and consultants

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the launch of a new media insurance product for clients in the United Kingdom. Alongside the launch, Chubb has also rebranded its existing U.K. Technology Industry Practice as the Technology and Media Practice to reflect its new focus.

The media offering includes bespoke coverages comprising media liability, cyber, property, terrorism, casualty and legal expenses. All covers are optional and can be tailored to suit each client. It also features several value-added services, including a free legal advice helpline staffed by senior media lawyers. The product is targeted at middle market and multinational media companies and consultants operating in advertising, graphic design, public relations, brand development and publishing, including newspapers, magazines, radio and television.

The expanded team will see media sit alongside Chubb's growing book of technology business which covers a broad range of risks and is targeted at companies involved with software development, internet and communication services, emerging technology and technology manufacturing.

In line with Chubb's other U.K. industry practices - Life Science, Real Estate and Climate Tech - the Technology and Media offering is backed by an enhanced proposition that includes specialist underwriters with deep industry knowledge, risk engineering and claims specialists, all underpinned by Chubb's global presence and local knowledge - and all in one client-focused proposition.

The Technology and Media Practice will be overseen by Louise Joyce, Head of Industry Practices for EMEA, with Alex Smith, Technology and Media Industry Practice Leader heading a bespoke underwriting team.

Louise Joyce said:

"The launch of our new media product and the rebranding of our Technology and Media Practice demonstrates our commitment to this fast-growing sector. Chubb has a successful track-record of working with customers within the media industry and has developed a comprehensive understanding of their needs. As this industry continues to grow and becomes increasingly specialised we want to better enable businesses operating in this sector to withstand some of the many and varied challenges they may face."

