Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI Announces Successful Clinical Validation at the University of Raharja, Indonesia, Demonstrating 95% Accuracy in Vital Sign Detection

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix"), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) is proud to announce the results of a clinical validation conducted in collaboration with the esteemed University of Raharja in Indonesia. Clinical validation represents a major stride in advancing AI technology's role in enhancing safety culture and prioritizing the well-being of individuals.

Key Objectives of the Clinical Study:

Foster a culture of "Fit for Duty" and prioritize the mental and physical well-being of students.

Facilitate joint research and development efforts leading to joint authorship of research papers between Predictmedix and Raharja University.

Aggregate vital datasets to continually train and refine AI models for predictive patterns and valuable insights.

Scope of the Clinical Study:

The study focused on developing AI-based software with external support, emphasizing a non-invasive approach to capture vital signs like heart rate, respiration rate, height, body temperature, and blood pressure. Notably, no recognizable facial images were captured to maintain confidentiality and privacy

Predictmedix AI's Solution Features:

Face Detection & Single Lively Face

SOP Violation Detection (e.g., closed eyes, side face, mask on, glasses on)

Body Temperature Detection

Heart Rate Monitoring

Respiration Rate Monitoring

SpO2 Measurement

Height Assessment

Blood Pressure Measurement

Achievements and Accuracy:

The rigorous testing phase involved scanning approximately 6,000 subjects, resulting in a remarkable 95% accuracy across critical parameters. The AI algorithms undergo continuous refinement, ensuring reliability, consistency, and accuracy in vital sign readings.

Security and Privacy:

Predictmedix AI emphasizes data security, ensuring the system does not capture recognizable facial images, and safeguarding personal identity.



Iterative Refinements:



The validation process includes iterative refinements, ensuring the AI accuracy gap is less than 4%, and achieving an accuracy range between 90% and 99% for all vital signs.

"The clinical validation with Raharja University is a pivotal milestone in fostering a 'Fit for Duty' culture. We envision safer and more efficient workplaces globally. The accuracy and maturity of our AI solution, especially in vital sign screening, are truly rewarding. We eagerly anticipate exploring broader applications to benefit society" commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix AI.

Raharja University endorses Predictmedix's Safe Entry Station (SES) solution, noting its effectiveness in non-invasive patient screening for various conditions.

The Company will be issuing 350,000 common shares and 150,000 warrants with each warrant exercisable into a common share for 2 years at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, as consideration for the services provided by a consultant to the Company. The shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months from the date of issuance.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

