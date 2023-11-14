DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), the leading mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced third quarter 2023 financial results ended September 30, 2023.
Steve Smith, chief executive officer of DecisionPoint Systems, commented: "Our services-oriented strategy is fueling our growth model and clearly differentiates us from our peers in the industry. We continued to show year-over-year growth in the third quarter, driven by a record mix of software and services at 45% of revenue. This differentiation has allowed us to buck industry trends and drive profitable growth.
"We also continued to see synergies from our acquisition of Macro Integration Services (MIS) and are already creating growth opportunities due to the cross-selling activities across the Company. For example, we're conducting broader, CIO-level meetings around our combined mobile and services portfolio at several MIS customers.
"Finally, strong cash flow from operations enabled us to pay down another $1.5 million in debt related to the Macro Integration Services acquisition."
Third Quarter Highlights (2023 versus 2022)
- Revenue increased 5.4% to $27.1 million;
- Gross Profit increased 30.3% to $7.5 million; Gross Margin increased 520 basis points to 27.6%;
- GAAP Operating Income was flat at $1.5 million;
- GAAP Net Income and diluted EPS decreased 1.0% and 11.2% to $1.0 million and $0.13, respectively;
- Non-GAAP Net Income1 and non-GAAP diluted EPS decreased 8.4% and 16.6% to $1.1 million and $0.13, respectively;
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 1.3% to $2.3 million;
- Paid down $1.5 million of debt related to the April 1, 2023 acquisition of MIS.
1See GAAP to non-GAAP explanations and reconciliations at the end of this release
Third Quarter Select Financial Metrics: 2023 versus 2022
(in $M except for EPS)
3Q23
3Q22
Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Change
Total Revenue
$
27.1
$
25.7
5.4
|%
$
85.1
$
73.0
16.5
%
Hardware Solutions Revenue
$
14.0
$
19.2
-27.1
|%
$
52.8
$
54.1
-2.4
%
Software and Services Revenue
$
11.7
$
4.7
147.6
|%
$
27.7
$
13.7
102.5
%
Consumables Revenue
$
1.4
$
1.8
-21.5
|%
$
4.5
$
5.2
-13.5
%
Gross Profit
$
7.5
$
5.8
30.3
|%
$
21.3
$
16.8
26.8
%
Operating Income
$
1.5
$
1.5
-0.7
|%
$
4.1
$
3.8
6.6
%
GAAP Net Income
$
1.1
$
1.1
-1.0
|%
$
2.8
$
2.7
3.7
%
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.13
$
0.15
-11.2
|%
$
0.36
$
0.36
0.0
%
Non-GAAP Net Income
$
1.1
$
1.2
-8.4
|%
$
3.5
$
3.3
4.6
%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$
0.13
$
0.16
-16.6
|%
$
0.45
$
0.43
4.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2.3
$
2.3
1.5
|%
$
6.8
$
6.1
11.5
%
*numbers may not add due to rounding
Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of September 30, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents were $3.6 million, compared to $7.6 million on December 31, 2022. Short-term and long-term debt were $1.0 million and $5.7 million, respectively.
2023 Commentary and Guidance (ending 12/31/23)
2023 Guidance
2022 Actual
2023 vs 2022
Revenue
$111.0 million - $113.0 million
$97.1 million
+14% - 16%
Adjusted EBITDA
$8.9 - $9.2 million
$7.8 Million
+13% - 17%
"For the full year 2023, we now expect revenue in the range of $111.0 to $113.0 million with $8.9 to $9.2 million in adjusted EBITDA. Note this increase in adjusted EBITDA is coming despite investing $1 million in expanding our managed services capabilities in 2023, which we expect to begin generating positive returns in 2024. Additionally, to drive further growth, especially in our managed services offerings, we recently shifted resources internally while further increasing our investment in business development by adding several high-level, quota-carrying key account managers who are well-regarded within the industry. We expect these additions to contribute nominally to revenue in our fourth quarter and, more significantly, in 2024," concluded Smith.
|Trended Financial Information*
|(in $M except for EPS)
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
FY 2022
YTD FY2023
|Total Revenue
$
19.7
$
27.5
$
25.7
$
24.5
$
27.0
$
30.9
$
27.1
$
97.4
$
85.1
|Hardware Solutions Revenue
$
14.3
$
20.6
$
19.2
$
17.7
$
20.5
$
18.3
$
14.0
$
71.8
$
52.8
|Software and Services Revenue
$
4.1
$
4.8
$
4.7
$
4.7
$
4.9
$
11.2
$
11.7
$
18.3
$
27.7
|Consumables Revenue
$
1.3
$
2.1
$
1.8
$
2.1
$
1.6
$
1.5
$
1.4
$
7.3
$
4.5
|Gross Profit
$
4.7
$
6.3
$
5.8
$
6.3
$
6.1
$
7.7
$
7.5
$
23.1
$
21.3
|Operating (loss) Income
$
0.2
$
2.0
$
1.5
$
0.7
$
1.2
$
1.3
$
1.5
$
4.4
$
4.1
|Net (loss) Income
$
0.9
$
0.7
$
1.1
$
0.4
$
0.9
$
0.8
$
1.1
$
3.1
$
2.8
|Diluted EPS
$
0.11
$
0.09
$
0.15
$
0.07
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.13
$
0.41
$
0.35
|Non-GAAP Net Income
$
1.3
$
0.8
$
1.2
$
0.7
$
1.3
$
1.0
$
1.1
$
4.1
$
3.5
|Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$
0.16
$
0.11
$
0.16
$
0.11
$
0.16
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.54
$
0.45
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
1.1
$
2.7
$
2.3
$
1.8
$
2.1
$
2.5
$
2.3
$
7.8
$
6.9
|nm = not measurable/meaningful
|*numbers may not add due to rounding
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Information
Date: November 14, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780
Call me: Click Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event (Call me link will be made active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time).
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1628170&tp_key=86d6b02517
Replay Information:
Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13742540
Replay Start: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 2:00 p.m. ET
Replay Expiry: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET
About DecisionPoint Systems
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter-the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments-accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
3,645
|$
7,642
|Accounts receivable, net
18,939
17,085
|Inventory, net
3,002
4,417
|Deferred costs
3,443
2,729
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
259
399
|Total current assets
29,288
32,272
|Operating lease assets
3,586
2,681
|Property and equipment, net
2,980
1,817
|Deferred costs, net of current portion
3,365
2,868
|Deferred tax assets
-
848
|Intangible assets, net
8,404
4,531
|Goodwill
24,555
10,499
|Other assets
140
41
|Total assets
|$
72,318
|$
55,557
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
12,848
|$
19,755
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
5,826
5,357
|Deferred revenue
6,886
6,021
|Current portion of earnout consideration
5,520
-
|Current portion of long-term debt
1,003
3
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
870
529
|Total current liabilities
32,953
31,665
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
4,845
4,331
|Long-term debt
5,693
143
|Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities
3,315
2,706
|Long-term portion of earnout consideration
4,316
-
|Deferred tax liabilities
1,451
-
|Other liabilities
6
130
|Total liabilities
52,579
38,975
|Commitments and contingencies (Notes 6 and 10)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 7,654 and 7,416 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
8
7
|Additional paid-in capital
38,831
38,429
|Accumulated deficit
(19,100
)
(21,854
)
|Total stockholders' equity
19,739
16,582
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
72,318
|$
55,557
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net sales:
|Product
|$
15,436
|$
20,988
|$
57,348
|$
59,259
|Service
11,704
4,725
27,743
13,681
|Net sales
27,140
25,713
85,091
72,940
|Cost of sales:
|Product
12,340
16,923
46,205
47,213
|Service
7,317
3,036
17,604
8,971
|Cost of sales
19,657
19,959
63,809
56,184
|Gross profit
7,483
5,754
21,282
16,756
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing expense
2,129
2,291
6,988
6,850
|General and administrative expenses
3,838
1,936
10,242
6,155
|Total operating expenses
5,967
4,227
17,230
13,005
|Operating income
1,516
1,527
4,052
3,751
|Interest expense
(162
)
(7
)
(385
)
(42
)
|Other income (expense)
15
-
23
(17
)
|Income before income taxes
1,369
1,520
3,690
3,692
|Income tax expense
(316
)
(409
)
(935
)
(1,008
)
|Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders
|$
1,053
|$
1,111
|$
2,755
|$
2,684
|Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:
|Basic
|$
0.14
|$
0.15
|$
0.37
|$
0.37
|Diluted
|$
0.13
|$
0.15
|$
0.36
|$
0.36
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
7,640
7,290
7,514
7,210
|Diluted
7,812
7,593
7,659
7,510
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2023
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
2,755
|$
2,684
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
2,028
1,750
|Amortization of inventory valuation adjustment
120
-
|Loss on fixed asset disposal
-
22
|Share-based compensation expense
261
325
|Provision for inventory obsolescense
7
-
|Deferred income taxes, net
(958
)
460
|Provision for doubtful accounts
77
32
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
8,193
(811
)
|Inventory, net
3,918
825
|Deferred costs
(1,211
)
(1,155
)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
196
186
|Accounts payable
(9,716
)
7,213
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(3,054
)
(139
)
|Operating lease liabilities
(68
)
265
|Deferred revenue
235
2,279
|Net cash provided by operating activities
2,783
13,936
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
(546
)
(1,299
)
|Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(12,917
)
(4,525
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(13,463
)
(5,824
)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Repayment of term debt
(253
)
(3
)
|Line of credit, net
1,803
-
|Proceeds from term loan
5,000
-
|Cash paid for taxes on the cashless exercises of stock options
(67
)
(1,403
)
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
187
-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
13
154
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
6,683
(1,252
)
|Change in cash
(3,997
)
6,860
|Cash, beginning of period
7,642
2,587
|Cash, end of period
|$
3,645
|$
9,447
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
333
|$
38
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
1,060
|$
497
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|$
-
|$
3,211
|Cashless exercise of warrants
|$
12
|$
3,508
|Cashless exercise of stock options
|$
25
|$
-
Trended Financial Information
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we have provided non-GAAP financial information, namely non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for transaction-related and non-recurring items). We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a better understanding of how the results relate to our historical performance as well as when comparing our results to other publicly-traded companies. The additional adjusted information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financials. Management believes that these adjusted measures reflect the essential operating activities of the Company. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information appears below:
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of Select GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net income, as reported
$
1,053
$
1,111
$
2,755
$
2,684
|Share-based compensation
45
50
261
325
|Business acquisition costs
26
65
436
242
|NYSE American uplisting costs
-
1
-
1
|Non-GAAP net income
$
1,124
$
1,227
$
3,452
$
3,252
|Depreciation and amortization
731
622
2,028
1,750
|Income taxes
316
409
935
1,008
|Interest expense
162
7
385
42
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,333
$
2,265
$
6,800
$
6,052
|Diluted EPS, as reported
$
0.13
$
0.15
$
0.36
$
0.36
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
0.14
$
0.16
$
0.45
$
0.43
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
7,812
7,593
7,659
7,510
