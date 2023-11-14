NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR; BETRW) ("Better" or the "Company"), a New York-based digitally native homeownership company, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Revenue was $16.4 million and $67.6 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Net loss was $340.0 million and $475.4 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $54.4 million and $137.2 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.
For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Funded Loan Volume was $731 million across 2,067 Total Loans. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Funded Loan Volume was $2.49 billion across 6,936 Total Loans.
"Similar to the first half of 2023, in the third quarter of 2023 we continued to navigate through a very challenging market environment with consumers experiencing the highest mortgage rates seen in the past 20 years. Securing additional capital during the third quarter gives us confidence to continue investing in our technology and innovative products, such as digital HELOC and One-Day Mortgage. While we have been seeing others in the mortgage market pull back, we believe these investments position us strongly when some of these macroeconomic adversities lessen" said Vishal Garg, CEO and Founder of Better.
Key highlights from the third quarter of 2023 include:
- Lower Funded Loan Volume as well as reductions in headcount-related costs and other operating expenses resulting from cost management initiatives drove a year-over-year decline in Total Expenses (excluding Better Cash Offer program expenses) of 45% to $108.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $196.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, while Revenue (excluding Better Cash Offer program revenue) only declined 13% to $16.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $18.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, demonstrating efficiency of executed cost savings initiatives.
- In the third quarter, mortgage platform revenue, net decreased less year-over-year than Funded Loan Volume due to improved pricing through continued focus on originating more profitable loans, as well as reduced market volatility.
- Gain on Sale Margin was 1.94% and 2.21% in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.
- While overall Funded Loan Volume and Total Loans decreased in the aggregate quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year in the three months ended September 30, 2023 due to continued market headwinds, we saw strong early progress in our HELOC business, which launched in the first quarter of 2023 and grew to 326 funded HELOCs in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
- Third quarter total expenses, net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA included several expenses related to the closing of the de-SPAC transaction, including compensation and vendor-related charges, that are not expected to recur in future periods.
"We cannot overstate the importance of closing our 2.5 year-long SPAC journey and recapitalizing the company during the quarter at a time when 30-year mortgage rates were quickly approaching 8%. We believe our cash position provides us with liquidity to continue executing against our vision and corporate objectives. We are pleased to demonstrate the continued expense discipline we presented in the first half of 2023 through the third quarter, and continue reducing both our GAAP loss and our Adjusted EBITDA loss. We ended the third quarter with approximately $584 million of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, which provides us with strong runway to navigate a challenging market and invest in building a generational company" said Kevin Ryan, President & CFO of Better. "We expect the market to remain challenging in the fourth quarter, as well as a historically seasonally slow period. For that reason, we remain focused on prudent investments in our core opportunities and continued expense management. In the fourth quarter we expect Funded Loan Volume of approximately $500 million and an overall reduction in our Total Expenses given the expenses related to the closing of the de-SPAC transaction we recognized in the third quarter".
For more information, please see the detailed financial data and other information available in the Company's interim report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and the investor presentation on the investor relations section of the Company's website.
About Better
Since 2017, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR; BETRW) has leveraged its industry-leading technology platform, Tinman, to fund more than $100 billion in mortgage volume. Tinman allows customers to see their rate options in seconds, get pre-approved in minutes, lock in rates and close their loan in as little as three weeks. Better's mortgage offerings include GSE-conforming mortgage loans, FHA and VA loans, and jumbo mortgage loans. Better launched its "One-Day Mortgage" program in January 2023, which allows eligible customers to go from click to Commitment Letter within 24 hours. From 2019-2022, Better completed approximately $98 billion in mortgage volume and $39 billion in coverage written through its insurance arm. Better was named Best Online Mortgage Lender by Forbes and Best Mortgage Lender for Affordability by WSJ in 2023, and ranked #1 on LinkedIn's Top Startups List for 2021 and 2020, #1 on Fortune's Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York, #15 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 2020 list, and was listed on Forbes FinTech 50 for 2020. Better serves customers in all 50 US states and the United Kingdom.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS
Following are tables that present selected financial data of Better Home & Finance Company (the "Company"). Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures and definitions of certain key metrics used herein.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Metrics
We include certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") including, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Revenue excluding Better Cash Offer program revenue, Total Expenses excluding Better Cash Offer program, metrics derived therefrom and other key metrics.
We calculate Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for the impact of stock-based compensation expense, change in the fair value of warrants, change in the fair value of bifurcated derivative, interest on Pre-Closing Bridge Notes, and other non-recurring or non-core operational expenses. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for the impact of stock-based compensation expense, change in the fair value of warrants, change in the fair value of bifurcated derivative, interest on Pre-Closing Bridge Notes, and other non-recurring or non-core operational expenses, as well as interest and amortization on non-funding debt (which includes interest on Convertible Notes), depreciation and amortization expense, and income tax expense. Revenue excluding Cash Offer program revenue is determined by excluding Cash offer program revenue from Total net revenues. Total Expenses excluding Cash Offer program expenses is determined by excluding Cash offer program expenses from Total expenses. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and are not intended to be a substitute for any GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information that we believe helps investors better understand our business, our business model and how we analyze our performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures improve investors' and analysts' ability to compare our results with those of our competitors and other similarly situated companies, which commonly disclose similar performance measures.
However, our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. Further, although we use these non-GAAP measures to assess the financial performance of our business, these measures exclude certain substantial costs related to our business, and investors are cautioned not to use such measures as a substitute for financial results prepared according to GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. As a result, non- GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, our financial results prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Key Metrics
We refer to the following key metrics:
Funded Loan Volume is the aggregate dollar amount of loans funded based on the principal amount of the loan at funding. Purchase Volume is the ratio (expressed as a percentage) of the aggregate dollar amount of purchase loans funded in a given period based on the principal amount of the loan at funding to Funded Loan Volume. D2C Volume is the ratio (expressed as a percentage) of the aggregate dollar amount of loans funded in a given period based on the principal amount of the loan at funding that have been generated from direct interactions with customers using all marketing channels other than our B2B partner relationships to Funded Loan Volume. Total Loans represents the total number of loans funded in a given period, including purchase loans, refinance loans and HELOC loans, and HELOC Loans is the ratio (expressed as a percentage) of Total Loans that were HELOC loans. D2C One-Day Mortgage is the ratio (expressed as a percentage) of Total Loans originated through our "One-Day Mortgage" program that have been generated from direct interactions with customers using all marketing channels other than our B2B partner relationships. Gain on Sale Margin is mortgage platform revenue, net, for a given period, as presented on our statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss), divided by Funded Loan Volume.
Results of Operations
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Mortgage platform revenue, net
$
14,207
$
11,087
$
54,927
$
106,586
Cash offer program revenue
-
9,739
304
226,096
Other platform revenue
1,333
5,688
9,355
35,623
Net interest income (expense)
-
Interest income
3,667
4,977
12,527
22,918
Warehouse interest expense
(2,758
)
(2,838
)
(9,544
)
(14,775
)
Net interest income (expense)
909
2,139
2,983
8,143
Total net revenues
16,449
28,653
67,569
376,448
Expenses:
Mortgage platform expenses
19,166
55,545
70,809
292,915
Cash offer program expenses
-
9,813
398
227,509
Other platform expenses
3,161
8,951
11,787
55,250
General and administrative expenses
59,189
46,499
113,392
161,293
Marketing and advertising expenses
5,128
9,948
17,122
59,801
Technology and product development expenses
20,732
29,414
66,639
100,354
Restructuring and impairment expenses
679
45,781
11,798
212,490
Total expenses
108,055
205,951
291,945
1,109,612
Loss from operations
(91,606
)
(177,298
)
(224,376
)
(733,164
)
Interest and other expense, net:
Other income (expense)
977
746
5,187
861
Interest and amortization on non-funding debt
(11,939
)
(3,304
)
(18,237
)
(10,077
)
Interest on Bridge Notes
-
(80,099
)
-
(213,513
)
Change in fair value of warrants
861
-
861
-
Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrants
-
4,202
266
24,613
Change in fair value of bifurcated derivative
(237,667
)
29,089
(236,603
)
306,866
Total interest and other expenses, net
(247,768
)
(49,366
)
(248,526
)
108,750
Loss before income tax expense
(339,374
)
(226,664
)
(472,902
)
(624,414
)
Income tax expense / (benefit)
659
(52
)
2,539
1,450
Net loss
$
(340,033
)
$
(226,612
)
$
(475,441
)
$
(625,864
)
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common
$
(0.68
)
$
(0.77
)
$
(1.30
)
$
(2.16
)
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common
$
(0.68
)
$
(0.77
)
$
(1.30
)
$
(2.16
)
Summary Condensed Balance Sheet:
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
526,765
$
317,959
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
160,025
248,826
Bifurcated derivative
-
236,603
Loan commitment asset
-
16,119
Other combined assets
250,265
267,015
Total Assets
$
937,055
$
1,086,522
Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Warehouse lines of credit
$
73,536
$
144,049
Corporate line of credit, net
-
144,403
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
103,435
88,983
Convertible Notes
513,001
-
Pre-Closing Bridge Notes
-
750,000
Other combined liabilities
89,851
132,907
Total Liabilities
779,823
1,260,342
Convertible preferred stock
-
436,280
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Additional paid-in capital
1,826,848
626,628
Accumulated deficit
(1,656,856
)
(1,181,415
)
Other combined equity
(12,760
)
(55,313
)
Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
157,232
(610,100
)
Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders'
$
937,055
$
1,086,522
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income
Net (loss) income
$
(340,033
)
$
(226,612
)
$
(475,441
)
$
(625,864
)
Stock-based compensation expense
25,044
10,973
37,398
31,021
Change in fair value of warrants
(861
)
-
(861
)
-
Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrants
-
(4,202
)
(266
)
(24,613
)
Change in fair value of bifurcated derivative
237,667
(29,089
)
236,603
(306,866
)
Interest on Pre-Closing Bridge Notes
-
80,099
-
213,513
Restructuring, impairment, and other expenses
679
45,781
11,798
212,490
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income
$
(77,504
)
$
(123,050
)
$
(190,769
)
$
(500,319
)
Adjusted EBITDA
Net (loss) income
$
(340,033
)
$
(226,612
)
$
(475,441
)
$
(625,864
)
Income tax expense / (benefit)
659
(52
)
2,539
1,450
Depreciation and amortization expense
10,491
12,168
32,791
36,845
Stock-based compensation expense
25,044
10,973
37,398
31,021
Interest and amortization on non-funding debt
11,939
3,304
18,237
10,077
Interest on Pre-Closing Bridge Notes
-
80,099
-
213,513
Restructuring, impairment, and other expenses
679
45,781
11,798
212,490
Change in fair value of warrants
(861
)
-
(861
)
-
Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrants
-
(4,202
)
(266
)
(24,613
)
Change in fair value of bifurcated derivative
237,667
(29,089
)
236,603
(306,866
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(54,415
)
$
(107,630
)
$
(137,202
)
$
(451,947
)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Revenue excluding Cash Offer program revenue
Total net revenue
16,449
28,653
67,569
376,448
Cash offer program revenue
-
9,739
304
226,096
Revenue excluding Cash Offer program revenue
$
16,449
$
18,914
$
67,265
$
150,352
Total expenses excluding Cash Offer program
Total expenses
108,055
205,951
291,945
1,109,612
Cash offer program expenses
-
9,813
398
227,509
Total expenses excluding Cash Offer program
$
108,055
$
196,138
$
291,547
$
882,103
