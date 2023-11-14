Digihost Technology Inc.: Digihost Reports Positive Year Over Year Revenue Growth and 49% Increase in EBITDA for Q3 2023

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. ("Digihost" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DGHI; TSXV: DGHI), an innovative U.S. based blockchain technology and computer infrastructure company is pleased to provide a summary of the Company's unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (all amounts in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated). The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2023 have been filed and made accessible under the Company's continuous disclosure profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also accessible on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") EDGAR website at www.sec.gov/EDGAR.



Comparative Financial Highlights for the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023

Revenue from digital currency mining and sale of energy of $5.4 million reported for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to $3.7 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 46%. The increase in revenue is primarily driven by the period over period increase in the price of Bitcoin (" BTC ") and recognition of approximately $1 million due to the sale of energy;

") and recognition of approximately $1 million due to the sale of energy; The Company mined approximately 217 BTC for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, at an average BTC price of approximately $28,091 (calculated from BTC prices per CoinMarketCap), compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, where the Company mined approximately 203 BTC at an average price of Bitcoin of approximately $21,252 (calculated from BTC prices per CoinMarketCap);

EBITDA* for three-month period ended September 30, 2023 of $3.6 million, an increase of approximately 49% from the Company's Q3 2022 reported EBITDA*;

Net income for three-month period ended September 30, 2023 of $0.1 million as compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for the period ended Q3 2022;

Total assets of $47.3 million as at September 30, 2023;

Cash and cash equivalents of $3.3 million as at September 30, 2023;

Property, plant, and equipment consisting primarily of the Company's BTC miners and mining infrastructure of $37 million;

During Q3, the Company spent approximately $1.2 million on capital expenditure and mining infrastructure support equipment. Digihost continues to monitor its capital expenditures closely with self-funding in an effort to avoid equity dilution for its shareholders.

(U.S.$ in thousands except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30

2023 September 30

2022 Revenue from digital currency mining 13,552 18,508 Revenue from sale of energy 1,779 - Cost of sales (9,096 ) (7,571 ) Cost of power plant operations (1,418 ) - Miner lease and hosting (791 ) (6,379 ) Depreciation and amortization (9,732 ) (6,877 ) Gross profit (loss) (5,706 ) (2,319 ) General and administrative and other expenses (3,728 ) (3,841 ) Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment - 2,341 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (102 ) 4,772 Gain on disposition of cryptocurrencies 802 (11,574 ) Change in FV of loan payable (144 ) - Other Income 90 168 Change in fair value - Miner Lease Agreement (268 ) 540 Gain (Loss) on revaluation of digital currencies 23 (5,060 ) Share based compensation (1,217 ) (2,484 ) Operating (loss) (10,250 ) (17,457 ) Revaluation of warrant liabilities (1,756 ) 30,229 Net financial expenses (195 ) (238 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (12,200 ) 12,534 Deferred tax recovery - 1,537 Net income (loss) for the year (12,200 ) 14,071 Foreign currency translation adjustment 104 (4,433 ) Revaluation of digital currency, net of tax - (3,707 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year (12,096 ) 5,932 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

(0.43

) 0.52

Weighted average number of subordinate voting shares outstanding - diluted 28,525,059 27,022,331

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and should be read in conjunction with and should not be viewed as alternatives to or replacements of measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS. Readers are referred to the reconciliations of non-IFRS measures included in the Company's MD&A and at the end of this press release.

The Company achieved significant milestones year-to-date 2023:



Digihost has acquired approximately 2,000 high performance BTC miners;

The Company completed an all-cash acquisition of a 60 MW power plant in North Tonawanda, NY;



The Company is currently mining at a rate of approximately 1 EH;



Consistent with management's ongoing commitment to minimize equity dilution for its shareholders, the Company has continued to monetize a portion of its BTC production to fully fund its energy costs.



At-the-Market Financing Update

On March 4, 2022, the Company entered into an offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as agent (the "Agent"), pursuant to which the Company established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program"). From the commencement of the ATM Program through September 30, 2023, the Company issued 386,463 subordinate voting shares in exchange for gross proceeds of $701,316, at an average share price of $1.81, and received net proceeds of $673,855 after paying commissions of $21,040 to the Agent and incurring $6,421 of other transaction fees.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company issued 107,418 subordinate voting shares in exchange for gross proceeds of $240,245, at an average share price of $2.11, and received net proceeds of $231,714 after paying commissions of $7,207 to the Agent and incurring $1,324 of other transaction fees.

