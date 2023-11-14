Canadian Solar Inc.: Canadian Solar Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .

Third Quarter Highlights

39% increase in solar module shipments year-over-year ("yoy") to 8.3 GW.

Net revenues of $1.85 billion, with a 16.7% gross margin, and net income attributable to Canadian Solar of $0.32 per diluted share.

$2.6 billion e-STORAGE contracted backlog, as of November 14, 2023, of which approximately half are expected deliveries for 2024 that are likely to be meaningfully gross and net margin accretive helped by the favorable cost environment.

Recurrent Energy expanded its total development pipeline to 26 GWp of solar and 55 GWh of battery energy storage, as of September 30, 2023 .

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We delivered solid profitability in the third quarter of 2023 with continued progress on our capacity diversification, despite lower-than-expected market demand growth due to the higher interest rate environment driving higher inventories in certain markets. We significantly ramped up our capacity in the latest N-type TOPCon cell technology, which now accounts for half of our total cell capacity and is expected to reach 60% by the end of 2023. We continued to make strategic, long-term investments in key premium markets, including the recent announcement of our 5 GW solar cell facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and our 5 GW solar wafer facility in Thailand, both of which will serve U.S. customers. These will complement our 5 GW solar module facility in Mesquite, Texas, which is set to start production in a few weeks. As we navigate through short-term cyclical market fluctuations, our goal remains consistent which is to build on our long-term competitive position in a rapidly growing global market and deliver sustainable value for our shareholders."

Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar's CSI Solar subsidiary, said, "CSI Solar achieved shipment growth and healthy margin improvement in the third quarter of 2023 despite the challenging market conditions. CSI Solar's gross and operating margins improved sequentially driven by lower manufacturing costs as we were able to achieve a higher level of vertical integration. This was notwithstanding TOPCon capacity ramp up costs incurred during the quarter, and further rapid declines in solar module prices, which led to an inventory write-down of modules in warehouses intended for certain distributed generation markets. On the utility scale storage side of the business, e-STORAGE has continued to grow, with our total contracted backlog increasing to $2.6 billion, including an impressive $520 million in additional new contracts signed since June 30, 2023 . We expect to deliver at least half of these contracts in 2024, making it a record year for e-STORAGE. We strive to provide our customers with the most competitive solution in the market with our relentless focus on quality, safety, value-creation, and end-to-end execution."

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Canadian Solar's Recurrent Energy subsidiary, said, "As expected, revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was sequentially lower for our Recurrent Energy business. We monetized the 18 MWp Hiroshima Suzuhari project in Japan and several smaller but collectively meaningful projects in Taiwan . Separately, it was a big quarter for our execution teams. Nearly 300 MWp of projects in the U.S. closed $312 million in financing during the quarter, both tax equity and project financing, and are currently under construction. As we continue to execute on our strategy to create and retain the value of the projects that we develop, we are shifting and adding resources to deliver an increased number of the highest quality projects in the market. We expect that this will drive growth of our base of stable, predictable, and profitable cash flows, while generating greater long-term value for shareholders."

Dr. Huifeng Chang, Senior VP and CFO, added, "In the third quarter of 2023, we generated $1.8 billion in net revenues, a 16.7% gross margin, and net income of $0.32 per diluted share. We generated $158 million in operating cash, as we continue to prioritize cash flow generation and manage inventory levels accordingly. We ended the quarter with a cash position of nearly $3 billion, which we expect to deploy prudently in our long-term strategic growth plans."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Total module shipments recognized as revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were 8.3 GW, up 39% yoy and 1% qoq. Of the total, 82 MW were shipped to the Company's own utility-scale solar power projects.

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 22% qoq and 4% yoy to $1.8 billion . The sequential decrease reflects lower project sales during the quarter and a decline in module average selling price ("ASP"), partially offset by higher solar module shipment volumes.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was $308 million, down 30% qoq and 15% yoy. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 16.7%, compared to 18.6% in the second quarter of 2023. The gross margin decline was primarily driven by lower margin contribution from project sales and lower module ASPs, partially offset by lower manufacturing costs.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $225 million, compared to $216 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $274 million in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential increase was driven by higher transportation, TOPCon production ramp up and R&D costs, which were partially offset by a sequential reduction in share-based compensation following the successful CSI Solar IPO in the second quarter of 2023.

Depreciation and amortization charges in the third quarter of 2023 were $76 million, compared to $73 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $56 million in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential increase was primarily driven by the Company's continued capacity expansion.

Net interest expense in the third quarter of 2023 was $11 million, compared to net interest expense of $21 million in the second quarter of 2023 and net interest income of $4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential decrease in net interest expense was due to higher interest income on the Company's cash balance.

Net foreign exchange and derivative loss in the third quarter of 2023 was $17 million, compared to a net gain of $34 million in the second quarter of 2023 and a net gain of $39 million in the third quarter of 2022. The net foreign exchange and derivative loss was mainly due to weaker Euro relative to the U.S. Dollar and hedging losses on Renminbi.

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar in the third quarter of 2023 was $22 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $170 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and net income of $78 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2023 was $158 million, compared to $290 million in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential decrease in operating cash flow primarily resulted from lower net profit.

Total debt was $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2023, including $1,720 million, $1,381 million, and $227 million related to CSI Solar, Recurrent Energy and convertible bonds respectively. Total debt remained unchanged compared to $3.3 billion as of June 30, 2023 .

Corporate Structure

The Company has two business segments: Recurrent Energy, formerly Global Energy, and CSI Solar. The two businesses operate as follows:

Recurrent Energy (formerly Global Energy) is one of the world's largest clean energy project development platforms with 14 years of experience, having delivered around 9.3 GWp of solar power projects and over 3 GWh of battery storage projects. It is vertically integrated and has strong expertise in greenfield origination, development, financing, execution, operations and maintenance, and asset management.

is one of the world's largest clean energy project development platforms with 14 years of experience, having delivered around 9.3 GWp of solar power projects and over 3 GWh of battery storage projects. It is vertically integrated and has strong expertise in greenfield origination, development, financing, execution, operations and maintenance, and asset management. CSI Solar consists of solar module and battery storage manufacturing, and delivery of total system solutions, including inverters, solar system kits and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services. CSI Solar's e-STORAGE branded battery storage business includes its utility-scale turnkey battery system solutions, as well as a small but growing residential battery storage business. These storage systems solutions are complemented with long-term service agreements, including future battery capacity augmentation services.

Recurrent Energy Segment (formerly Global Energy)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company held a leading position with a total global solar development pipeline of 26 GWp and an energy storage development pipeline of 55 GWh.

While Recurrent Energy's business model was historically predominantly develop-to-sell, the Company has been adjusting its strategy to create greater asset value and retain greater ownership of projects in select markets to increase revenues generated through recurring income, such as power sales, operations and maintenance, and asset management income.

The business model will consist of three key drivers:

Operating portfolio to drive stable, diversified cash flows in growth markets with stable currencies;

to drive stable, diversified cash flows in growth markets with stable currencies; Project sales (or asset rotations) in the rest of the world to drive cash-efficient growth model as value from project sales will help fund growth in operating assets in stable currency markets;

(or asset rotations) in the rest of the world to drive cash-efficient growth model as value from project sales will help fund growth in operating assets in stable currency markets; Power services through long-term operations and maintenance ("O&M") contracts, currently with 8 GW of contracted projects, to drive stable and long-term recurring earnings and synergies with the project development platform.

Recurrent Energy is continuing to evaluate adjustments in its growth strategy to hold valuable solar and storage assets for the longer term.

Project Development Pipeline - Solar

As of September 30, 2023, Recurrent Energy's total solar project development pipeline was 26.5 GWp, including 1.8 GWp under construction, 6.0 GWp of backlog, and 18.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines, defined as follows:

Backlog projects are late-stage projects that have passed their risk cliff date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project's risk cliff date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. This is usually after the projects have received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements, feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). A significant majority of backlog projects are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining have a reasonable assurance of securing PPAs.

are late-stage projects that have passed their risk cliff date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project's risk cliff date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. This is usually after the projects have received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements, feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). A significant majority of backlog projects are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining have a reasonable assurance of securing PPAs. Advanced pipeline projects are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement.

are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement. Early-stage pipeline projects are early-stage projects controlled by Recurrent Energy that are in the process of securing interconnection.

While the magnitude of the Company's project development pipeline is an important indicator of potential expanded power generation and battery storage capacity as well as potential future revenue growth, the development of projects in its pipeline is inherently uncertain. If the Company does not successfully complete the pipeline projects in a timely manner, it may not realize the anticipated benefits of the projects to the extent anticipated, which could adversely affect its business, financial condition, or results of operations. In addition, the Company's guidance and estimates for its future operating and financial results assume the completion of certain solar projects and energy storage projects that are in its pipeline. If the Company is unable to execute on its actionable pipeline, it may miss its guidance, which could adversely affect the market price of its common shares and its business, financial condition, or results of operations.

The following table presents Recurrent Energy's total solar project development pipeline.



Solar Project Development Pipeline (as of September 30, 2023) - MWp* Region In

Construction Backlog Advanced

Pipeline Early-Stage

Pipeline Total North America 297 127 1,841 4,710 6,975 Latin America 1,051** 1,437** 452 2,418 5,358 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

("EMEA") 89** 2,233 2,427 3,756 8,505 Japan 3 167 14 2 186 China 400 1,845** - 1,000 3,245 Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China - 187 830 1,209 2,226 Total 1,840 5,996 5,564 13,095 26,495 *All numbers are gross MWp. **Including 671 MWp in construction and 711 MWp in backlog that are owned by or already sold to third parties.















Project Development Pipeline - Battery Energy Storage

As of September 30, 2023, Recurrent Energy's total battery energy storage project development pipeline was 54.5 GWh, including 4.6 GWh under construction and in backlog, and 50.0 GWh of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines.

The table below sets forth Recurrent Energy's total battery energy storage project development pipeline.

Battery Energy Storage Project Development Pipeline (as of September 30, 2023) - MWh Region In

Construction Backlog Advanced

Pipeline Early-Stage

Pipeline Total North America - 1,600 2,298 15,442 19,340 Latin America - 2,205 1,000 - 3,205 EMEA - 110 4,418 16,069 20,597 Japan - - 129 1,067 1,196 China - - - 7,900 7,900 Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China 10 654 - 1,640 2,304 Total 10 4,569 7,845 42,118 54,542

Projects in Operation - Solar and Battery Energy Storage Power Plants (Including Unconsolidated Projects)

As of September 30, 2023, the solar power plants in operation totaled 847 MWp, with a combined estimated net resale value of approximately $740 million. The estimated net resale value is based on selling prices that Recurrent Energy is currently negotiating or comparable asset sales. Battery energy storage plants in operation totaled 594 MWh as of September 30, 2023 .

Power Plants in Operation*

North

America Latin America Japan China Asia Pacific ex. Japan and China Total Solar (MWp) - 684 63 91 9 847 Battery Energy Storage (MWh) 280 - - 300 14 594

*All numbers are net MWp or MWh owned by Recurrent Energy; total gross MWp of solar projects is 1,294 MWp and total gross battery

storage projects is 1,714 MWh, including volume that is already sold to third parties.



Operating Results

The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the Recurrent Energy segment for the periods indicated.

Recurrent Energy Segment Financial Results (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net revenues 63,806 360,045 100,925

443,903 747,875 Cost of revenues 46,107 201,981 53,366

260,931 602,475 Gross profit 17,699 158,064 47,559

182,972 145,400 Operating expense s 26,880 35,874 20,512

85,168 63,685 Income (loss) from

operations* (9,181) 122,190 27,047

97,804 81,715 Gross margin 27.7 % 43.9 % 47.1 %

41.2 % 19.4 % Operating margin -14.4 % 33.9 % 26.8 %

22.0 % 10.9 %

* Income (loss) from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the

Company's two business segments.

CSI Solar Segment

Solar Modules

CSI Solar shipped 8.3 GW of solar modules to more than 70 countries in the third quarter of 2023. For the third quarter of 2023, the top five markets ranked by shipments were China, the U.S., Brazil, Spain, and Germany .

CSI Solar's revised manufacturing capacity expansion targets are set forth below.

Solar Manufacturing Capacity, GW*

September 2023 Actual December 2023 Plan March 2024 Plan December 2024 Plan Ingot 20.4 20.4 20.4 50.4 Wafer 21.0 21.0 31.0 55.0 Cell 39.0 50.0 54.0 60.0 Module 51.0 57.0 58.0 61.0









*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice

based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.

e-STORAGE: Battery Storage Solutions

e-STORAGE, formerly known as CSI Energy Storage, is CSI Solar's utility-scale battery energy storage platform. e-STORAGE provides customers with competitive turnkey, integrated, utility-scale battery storage solutions, including bankable, end-to-end, utility-scale, turnkey battery storage system solutions across various applications. System performance is complemented with long-term service agreements, which include future battery capacity augmentation services and bring in long-term, stable income.

As of September 30, 2023, e-STORAGE had a total project turnkey pipeline of approximately 43 GWh, which includes both contracted and in-construction projects, as well as projects at different stages of the negotiation process. In addition, e-STORAGE had approximately 2.9 GWh of operating battery storage projects contracted under long-term service agreements, all of which were battery energy storage projects previously executed by e-STORAGE.

Between June 30, 2023 and November 14, 2023, the date of this press release, e-STORAGE signed approximately $520 million in new bookings, including contracted long-term service agreements. As of November 14, 2023, the contracted backlog, including contracted long-term service agreements, was $2.6 billion . These are signed orders with contractual obligations to customers, providing significant earnings visibility over a multi-year period.

The table below sets forth e-STORAGE's manufacturing capacity expansion targets.

Battery Storage Manufacturing

Capacity, GWh* September 2023 Actual December 2023 Plan December 2024 Plan SolBank 8.0 10.0 20.0







*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice

based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.

Operating Results

The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the CSI Solar segment for the periods indicated.

CSI Solar Segment Financial Results* (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net revenues 1,805,507 2,013,993 1,973,163

5,529,230 4,999,567 Cost of revenues 1,506,334 1,726,154 1,632,518

4,626,609 4,193,438 Gross profit 299,173 287,839 340,645

902,621 806,129 Operating expense s 172,409 168,455 243,667

487,015 614,860 Income from operations 126,764 119,384 96,978

415,606 191,269 Gross margin 16.6 % 14.3 % 17.3 %

16.3 % 16.1 % Operating margin 7.0 % 5.9 % 4.9 %

7.5 % 3.8 %

*Include effects of both sales to third-party customers and to the Company's Recurrent Energy segment. Please refer to the

attached financial tables for intercompany transaction elimination information. Income from operations reflects

management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.



The table below provides the geographic distribution of the net revenues of CSI Solar:

CSI Solar Net Revenues Geographic Distribution* (In Millions of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Q3 2023 % of Net

Revenues

Q2 2023 % of Net

Revenues

Q3 2022 % of Net

Revenues Asia 715 40

722 36

669 37 Americas 630 35

716 36

650 35 Europe and others 437 25

566 28

512 28 Total 1,782 100

2,004 100

1,831 100

















*Excludes sales from CSI Solar to Recurrent Energy.

Business Outlook

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates given factors such as existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, input material prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, the anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, product sales prices and costs, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical conflicts. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion . Gross margin is expected to be between 14% and 16%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 7.6 GW to 8.1 GW, including approximately 95 MW to the Company's own projects. Total battery energy storage shipments by CSI Solar in the fourth quarter are expected to be in the range of 1.4 GWh to 1.5 GWh, of which approximately 720 MWh are expected to generate revenues in early 2024.

For the full year of 2024, the Company expects total module shipments to be in the range of 42 GW to 47 GW and total battery energy storage shipments in the range of 6.0 GWh to 6.5 GWh, including approximately 2 GW and 2.5 GWh respectively to the Company's own projects.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are very excited about our long-term growth prospects and competitive position, which we are further strengthening with our strategic expansion in the U.S. While margins are expected to rebalance over the next couple of quarters driven by further destocking in the distributed generation channels, we see significant pent-up demand due to lower equipment costs and higher and more volatile energy prices, especially once markets successfully adapt to a higher cost of capital environment. We expect e-STORAGE to remain one of our fastest growing businesses with improved profitability, as we anticipate to more than triple the shipments of our utility-scale energy storage solution next year and gain market share in the global energy storage segment."

Recent Developments

On October 11, 2023, Canadian Solar announced it had been awarded the "Sustainability Reporting of the Year - Global" as part of Environmental Finance's 2023 Sustainable Company Awards. This award recognized Canadian Solar's efforts in providing transparent, comparable, and comprehensive sustainability reporting which enables its stakeholders to better understand the Company's strategy, commitments, and progress towards achieving its sustainability goals.

Recurrent Energy (formerly Global Energy)

On October 17, 2023, Canadian Solar announced the successful placement of JPY18.5 billion green bonds. Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd., was the lead arranger and sole book runner with the domestic bond investors. The private placement has a 3-year tenor with a mix of both semi-annual fixed (1.82% p.a.) and floating (circa 1.49% p.a.) coupons. The Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") has assigned this structured bond with an investment grade rating of "A-". JCR certified the issuer with the highest Green 1 rating under the Japanese Green Bond guidelines. Orix Bank Corporation had been appointed as the trustee.

On September 28, 2023, Canadian Solar announced it completed the sale of its 17.5 MWp Hiroshima Suzuhari operational solar project located in Hiroshima prefecture in Japan to a private Japanese fund. The project had been owned by the Japan Green Infrastructure Fund ("JGIF") since 2021 and was financed through the issuance of a Green Project Bond with an investment grade rating. Importantly, it was certified with the highest Green 1 rating under the Japanese Green Bond guidelines.

On September 19, 2023, Canadian Solar announced its wholly owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy closed project financing for its 134 MW (100 MWac) Liberty Solar project. Rabobank, Nord LB, and U.S. Bank will provide construction debt, a letter of credit facility and a term facility, totaling $120 million. U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, a subsidiary of U.S. Bank, will provide the tax equity totaling $80 million. The project is currently under construction in Liberty County, Texas and is expected to commence operation in 2024. Recurrent Energy had secured a power purchase agreement for 100% of the project's production capacity via an aggregated virtual power purchase agreement.

On August 31, 2023, Canadian Solar announced its wholly owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy secured $112 million in project financing for its 160 MW (120 MWac) North Fork Solar project in Oklahoma . The project is expected to be operational in 2024 and Recurrent Energy will own and operate the project through its power services business. North Fork Solar represents Recurrent Energy's first project in Oklahoma and first project in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP).

CSI Solar

On November 9, 2023, Canadian Solar announced the establishment of a 5 GW solar PV wafer production facility in Chonburi, Thailand . Production of the facility is planned to begin in March 2024 . The solar wafers produced at this facility will initially be used at the existing Thailand TOPCon cell manufacturing plant in the same location. From 2025 onwards and once the previously announced 5 GW U.S. cell factory in Jeffersonville, Indiana, becomes fully operational, these wafers will be used as inputs to Indiana cell factory.

On October 30, 2023, Canadian Solar announced the establishment of a 5 GW solar PV cell production facility at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana . The Jeffersonville facility represents a projected investment of more than $800 million and is expected to create approximately 1,200 skilled high-tech jobs once production is fully ramped up. The solar cells produced at this facility will be used at the previously announced 5 GW module assembly plant in Mesquite, Texas . Production at the Jeffersonville facility is expected to begin by the end of 2025.

On October 26, 2023, Canadian Solar announced e-STORAGE, which is part of its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar, was awarded a supply and integration contract for 1 GWh DC of energy storage solutions for DEPCOM Power, Inc. and DEPCOM's customer, Tucson Electric Power, in Arizona .

On September 20, 2023, Canadian Solar announced it successfully finalized approximately 4 GW of solar module contracts during the 2023 RE+ show in Las Vegas . The contracts are expected to be serviced by both its upcoming Texas factory and its expanded Thailand module factory.

On September 11, 2023, Canadian Solar announced it received the "Canadian Solar TOPCon Technology Review Report" from DNV, an esteemed independent third-party expert in product certification, risk management, and assurance. Canadian Solar's TOPCon 210 mm and 182 mm cell-based bifacial modules have been considered by DNV as having high reliability and low LCOE, reinforcing the economic viability of Canadian Solar's advanced technology.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 110 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected around 9.3 GWp of solar power projects and over 3 GWh of battery storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has around 850 MWp of solar power projects in operation, 7.8 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 18.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has a total battery storage project development pipeline of approximately 55 GWh, including approximately 5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 50 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins, and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar and battery storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including impasses, sanctions and export controls; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to global pandemics; supply chain disruptions; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., China, Brazil and Europe ; changes in effective tax rates; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, especially environmental, social and governance ("ESG") requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in or failure to timely adjust average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; the pipeline of projects and timelines related to them; the ability of the parties to optimize value of that pipeline; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features that customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 18, 2023 . Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company's CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses.







Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy

Three Months Ended and As of September 30, 2023 (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)





CSI Solar

Recurrent

Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items (1)

Total Net revenues



$ 1,805,507

$63,806

$ (23,028)

$ 1,846,285 Cost of revenues



1,506,334

46,107

(14,160)

1,538,281 Gross profit



299,173

17,699

(8,868)

308,004 Gross margin



16.6 %

27.7 %

-

16.7 % Income from operations(2)



$ 126,764

$ (9,181)

$ (34,567)

$ 83,016



















Supplementary

Information:

















Interest expense(3)



$ (15,139)

$ (13,009)

$ (1,801)

$ (29,949) Interest income(3)



15,601

2,972

4

18,577



















Cash and cash equivalents



$ 1,557,193

$ 358,926

$ 4,948

$ 1,921,067 Restricted cash - current and

noncurrent



1,061,655

10,310

-

1,071,965 Non-recourse borrowings



-

315,472

-

315,472 Other short-term and long-

term borrowings



1,551,866

910,530

-

2,462,396 Green bonds



-

154,602

-

154,602







Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)





CSI Solar

Recurrent Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items (1)

Total Net revenues



$ 5,529,230

$ 443,903

$ (61,544)

$ 5,911,589 Cost of revenues



4,626,609

260,931

(42,530)

4,845,010 Gross profit



902,621

182,972

(19,014)

1,066,579 Gross margin



16.3 %

41.2 %

-

18.0 % Income from operations(2)



415,606

97,804

(60,667)

452,743



















Supplementary

Information:

















Interest expense(3)



$ (44,560)

$ (30,899)

$ (5,393)

$ (80,852) Interest income(3)



29,628

6,329

32

35,989







Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy





Three Months Ended and As of September 30, 2022

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)





CSI Solar

Recurrent Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items (1)

Total Net revenues



$ 1,973,163

$ 100,925

$ (141,609)

$ 1,932,479 Cost of revenues



1,632,518

53,366

(115,971)

1,569,913 Gross profit



340,645

47,559

(25,638)

362,566 Gross margin



17.3 %

47.1 %

-

18.8 % Income from operations(2)



$ 96,978

$ 27,047

$ (35,358)

$ 88,667



















Supplementary

Information:

















Interest expense(3)



$ (14,736)

$ (2,535)

$ (1,789)

$ (19,060) Interest income(3)



20,798

2,083

19

22,900







Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)





CSI Solar

Recurrent Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items (1)

Total Net revenues



$ 4,999,567

$ 747,875

$ (250,428)

$ 5,497,014 Cost of revenues



4,193,438

602,475

(213,406)

4,582,507 Gross profit



806,129

145,400

(37,022)

914,507 Gross margin



16.1 %

19.4 %

-

16.6 % Income from operations(2)



$ 191,269

$ 81,715

$ (52,685)

$ 220,299



















Supplementary

Information:

















Interest expense(3)



$ (39,141)

$ (9,570)

$ (5,360)

$ (54,071) Interest income(3)



27,655

3,654

19

31,328

(1) Includes inter-segment elimination, and unallocated corporate items not considered part of management's evaluation of business segment operating performance. (2) Income from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments. (3) Represents interest expenses payable to and interest income earned from third parties.



Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy

Three Months

Ended September 30,

2023

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months

Ended September 30,

2022

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) CSI Solar Revenues:









Solar modules $ 1,520,716

$ 1,722,687

$ 1,578,695 Solar system kits 184,404

216,867

139,091 Battery storage solutions 19,575

14,889

85,158 EPC and others 57,784

49,535

28,610 Subtotal 1,782,479

$ 2,003,978

$ 1,831,554 Recurrent Energy Revenues:









Solar and battery storage projects 34,541

338,487

84,725 O&M and asset management services 14,374

13,408

9,996 Electricity sales and others 14,891

8,150

6,204 Subtotal 63,806

360,045

100,925 Total net revenues $ 1,846,285

$ 2,364,023

$ 1,932,479



Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) CSI Solar Revenues:





Solar modules $ 4,698,279

$ 3,892,235 Solar system kits 534,858

380,312 Battery storage solutions 49,274

405,816 EPC and others 185,275

70,776 Subtotal 5,467,686

4,749,139 Recurrent Energy Revenues:





Solar and battery storage projects 377,649

703,173 O&M and asset management services 36,469

25,689 Electricity sales and others 29,785

19,013 Subtotal 443,903

747,875 Total net revenues $ 5,911,589

$ 5,497,014



Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2023

2023

2022

2023

2022





















Net revenues $ 1,846,285

$ 2,364,023

$ 1,932,479

$ 5,911,589

$ 5,497,014 Cost of revenues 1,538,281

1,923,449

1,569,913

4,845,010

4,582,507

Gross profit 308,004

440,574

362,566

1,066,579

914,507





















Operating expenses:



















Selling and distribution

expenses 99,766

87,686

165,751

275,823

432,613

General and

administrative expenses 114,033

139,571

102,192

332,252

252,922

Research and

development expenses 28,897

23,137

17,885

69,341

49,215

Other operating income,

net (17,708)

(33,943)

(11,929)

(63,580)

(40,542) Total operating expenses 224,988

216,451

273,899

613,836

694,208





















Income from operations 83,016

224,123

88,667

452,743

220,299 Other income (expenses):



















Interest expense (29,949)

(30,455)

(19,060)

(80,852)

(54,071)

Interest income 18,577

9,456

22,900

35,989

31,328

Gain (loss) on change in

fair value of derivatives,

net (4,291)

(23,775)

12,189

(20,465)

(17,418)

Foreign exchange gain

(loss),net (13,175)

57,532

26,884

23,497

66,079

Investment income (loss),

net 2,332

1,955

(3,230)

12,667

(1,770) Total other income

(expenses) (26,506)

14,713

39,683

(29,164)

24,148





















Income before income taxes

and equity in earnings of

affiliates 56,510

238,836

128,350

423,579

244,447 Income tax benefit (expense) 10,583

(46,019)

(28,955)

(64,151)

(51,503) Equity in earnings (losses) of

affiliates (4,624)

4,719

2,847

7,406

6,787 Net income 62,469

197,536

102,242

366,834

199,731





















Less: Net income

attributable to non-

controlling interests 40,578

27,566

23,777

91,261

37,597





















Net income attributable to

Canadian Solar Inc. $ 21,891

$ 169,970

$ 78,465

$ 275,573

$ 162,134





















Earnings per share - basic $ 0.33

$ 2.62

$ 1.22

$ 4.23

$ 2.52 Shares used in computation -

basic 66,010,484

64,912,928

64,494,260

65,152,583

64,263,616 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.32

$ 2.39

$ 1.12

$ 3.88

$ 2.33 Shares used in computation -

diluted 72,934,082

71,689,925

71,402,769

72,073,501

71,137,128

Canadian Solar Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Income $ 62,469

$ 197,536

$ 102,242

$ 366,834

$ 199,731 Other comprehensive income

(loss):

















Foreign currency translation

adjustment (29,294)

(68,507)

(104,581)

(74,551)

(223,437) Gain (loss) on changes in fair

value of available-for-sale debt

securities, net of tax 121

(1,050)

369

(590)

598 Gain (loss) on interest rate

swap, net of tax 1,869

(67)

332

1,697

682 Share of gain on changes in fair

value of derivatives of affiliate,

net of tax 8,297

503

2,255

8,190

2,255 Comprehensive income (loss) 43,462

128,415

617

301,580

(20,171) Less: comprehensive income

attributable to non-controlling

interests 44,653

3,690

6,547

73,505

3,714 Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to Canadian Solar

Inc. $ (1,191)

$ 124,725

$ (5,930)

$ 228,075

$ (23,885)























Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)



September 30,

December 31,





2023

2022

ASSETS







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,921,067

$ 981,434



Restricted cash 1,064,748

978,116



Accounts receivable trade, net 1,014,823

970,950



Accounts receivable, unbilled 67,470

57,770



Amounts due from related parties 65,949

48,614



Inventories 1,432,372

1,524,095



Value added tax recoverable 151,727

158,773



Advances to suppliers, net 297,925

253,484



Derivative assets 10,576

17,516



Project assets 325,904

385,964



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 278,216

267,941

Total current assets 6,630,777

5,644,657

Restricted cash 7,217

9,953

Property, plant and equipment, net 2,569,471

1,826,643

Solar power systems, net 686,983

364,816

Deferred tax assets, net 265,766

229,226

Advances to suppliers, net 123,783

65,352

Investments in affiliates 177,947

115,784

Intangible assets, net 13,828

17,530

Project assets 419,537

438,529

Right-of-use assets 203,710

103,600

Amounts due from related parties 35,422

33,489

Other non-current assets 265,789

187,549

TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,400,230

$ 9,037,128

















Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)



September 30,

December 31,



2023

2022

Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings $ 1,706,076

$ 1,443,816



Accounts payable 918,818

805,300



Short-term notes payable 1,269,058

1,493,399



Amounts due to related parties 4,913

89



Other payables 916,141

853,040



Advances from customers 347,384

334,943



Derivative liabilities 7,362

25,359



Operating lease liabilities 14,775

9,810



Other current liabilities 528,091

293,012

Total current liabilities 5,712,618

5,258,768

Long-term borrowings 1,071,792

813,406

Convertible bonds and green bonds 381,660

257,615

Liability for uncertain tax positions 5,730

5,730

Deferred tax liabilities 67,625

66,630

Operating lease liabilities 91,582

25,714

Other non-current liabilities 447,807

302,571

TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,778,814

6,730,434

Equity:









Common shares 835,543

835,543



Additional paid-in capital 287,020

1,127



Retained earnings 1,551,093

1,275,520



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (179,654)

(170,551)

Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders'

equity 2,494,002

1,941,639

Non-controlling interests 1,127,414

365,055

TOTAL EQUITY 3,621,416

2,306,694

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,400,230

$ 9,037,128



Canadian Solar Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating Activities:

















Net income $ 62,469

$ 197,536

$ 102,242

$ 366,834

$ 199,731 Adjustments to reconcile net

income to net cash provided by

operating activities 81,295

190,634

86,883

339,667

260,827 Changes in operating assets

and liabilities 14,123

(98,611)

(120,473)

(211,883)

60,657 Net cash provided by operating

activities 157,887

289,559

68,652

494,618

521,215



















Investing Activities:

















Purchase of property, plant

and equipment (305,278)

(283,065)

(127,385)

(821,375)

(363,014) Purchase of solar power

systems (79,527)

(36,329)

(108)

(225,722)

(209) Other investing activities (99,935)

(17,927)

(8)

(128,945)

(10,833) Net cash used in investing

activities (484,740)

(337,321)

(127,501)

(1,176,042)

(374,056)



















Financing Activities:

















Net proceeds from subsidiary's

public offering of ordinary

shares 124,252

803,645

-

927,897

- Other financing activities (24,526)

547,492

176,211

902,715

616,565 Net cash provided by financing

activities 99,726

1,351,137

176,211

1,830,612

616,565 Effect of exchange rate changes (29,980)

(128,769)

(111,151)

(125,659)

(243,441) Net increase (decrease) in cash,

cash equivalents and restricted

cash (257,107)

1,174,606

6,211

1,023,529

520,283 Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the beginning

of the period $ 3,250,139

$ 2,075,533

$ 1,948,354

$ 1,969,503

$ 1,434,282 Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the end of the

period $ 2,993,032

$ 3,250,139

$ 1,954,565

$ 2,993,032

$ 1,954,565























SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.