Researchers have looked into the impact of potential regulated charge exemptions on two types of energy communities in 39 European countries. They have found that communities with collectively owned PV systems achieve greater savings.A new European research initiative has looked into the impact that regulations have on solar energy communities. The researchers have assessed two kinds of communities - one in which prosumers share the surplus energy created on their own rooftops, and another in which consumers share the energy generated by collectively owned PV. "Given the increasing interest in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...