Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Provides Operational Update and Reports Production Results at Nueva Recuperada for Third Quarter 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company"), a rapidly expanding silver developer and producer in Central Peru, is pleased to provide operational results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023 ("Q3 2023"), further to its news release on September 19, 2023 regarding Nueva Recuperada property (the "Project") operational update.

Production Highlights:

Since the announcement on September 19, 2023, the Company has successfully processed 230,444 ounces of silver equivalent (" oz AgEq ") in just 45 days, with an average head grade of 304.25 g AgEq/t (9.71 oz AgEq/t).

(" ") in just 45 days, with an average head grade of 304.25 g AgEq/t (9.71 oz AgEq/t). Processing of 90,303oz AgEq in September 2023;140,050 oz AgEq processed in October 2023.

Q3 2023 processed metal was reduced to 120,915 oz AgEq, due to the temporary halt of operations in July and August 2023.

Monthly metal throughput is currently back to the levels processed in Q3 2022 and Q4 2022 (before the temporary halt of operations in July and August 2023).

"We are very satisfied with the restart of production at Nueva Recuperada. Our team is doing an outstanding job in increasing production steadily and safely," stated José García, CEO of Silver X. "We count now on a more robust mine schedule and have built stronger alliances with our local community and strategic partners. We continue to forge ahead in increasing throughput in Q4 2023,and in successfully delivering to our shareholders our plans to build a prolific silver district in Central Peru."

Production Results:

Tangana Mine Production - Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022 (1)

Notes:

In Q3 2023, AgEq was calculated using metal prices of US$23.44 per oz Ag, U$1,925 per oz Au, US$1.00 per lb of Pb and US$1.12 per lb of Zn. In Q3 2022, AgEq was calculated using metal prices of US$19.50 per oz Ag, U$1,711 per oz Au, US$0.90 per lb of Pb and US$1.47 per lb of Zn. AgEq ounces produced were calculated based on all metals produced using the average sales prices of each metal for each month during the period. Revenues from concentrate sales does not consider metallurgical recoveries in the calculations as the metal recoveries are built into the sales amounts.

Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Production without Mineral Reserves" at the end of this news release.

Qualified Person

Mr. A. David Heyl, B.Sc., C.P.G who is a qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release for Silver X. Mr. A. David Heyl is a consultant for Silver X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Without Mineral Reserves

The decision to commence production at the Nueva Recuperada Project and the Company's ongoing mining operations as referenced herein (the "Production Decision and Operations") are based on economic models prepared by the Company in conjunction with management's knowledge of the property and the existing estimate of inferred mineral resources on the property. The Production Decision and Operations are not based on a preliminary economic assessment, a pre-feasibility study or a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with the Production Decision and Operations, in particular: the risk that mineral grades will be lower than expected; the risk that additional construction or ongoing mining operations are more difficult or more expensive than expected; and production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a detailed economic and technical analysis in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Silver X Mining Corp.

Silver X is a rapidly expanding silver developer and producer. The Company owns the +20,000-hectare Nueva Recuperada Silver District in Central Peru and produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc from the district's Tangana Mining Unit. Our mission is to be a premier silver company delivering outstanding value to all stakeholders and we aim to achieve this by consolidating and developing undervalued assets, creating value by adding resources and increasing production while aspiring to social and environmental excellence. For more information please visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

