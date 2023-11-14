Hardman & Co Research

Analyst interview | Investment Companies Q&A on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) | How NBPE benefits from value creation through growing companies NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. In this interview, we take a closer look into the strategies and performance of NB Private Equity, focusing on the recent report entitled ' 2023 CMD: value creation from growing companies '. We explore NBPE's differentiated investment strategy, emphasising the significant EBITDA growth in its investee companies and how this growth contributes to value creation. Mark highlights the key takeaway from NBPE's recent capital markets day and the importance of EBITDA and earnings growth in offsetting higher interest costs. Additionally, we discuss the attractiveness and benefits of co-investments in the private equity market, underlining NBPE's approach to investment and how it leads to superior long-term returns. NB Private Equity Partners is a large British investment company dedicated to investments in private equity investments. Established in 2009, the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. The chairman is William Maltby. Listen to the interview here . If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here .

