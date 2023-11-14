Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
Tradegate
14.11.23
12:03 Uhr
208,00 Euro
-1,80
-0,86 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
208,10210,1014:39
208,10210,1014:39
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2023 | 13:50
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trane Technologies: Healthy Spaces Season 3 Episode 7: Taking Action Together

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Trane Technologies

Hear from sustainability leaders about how to build a net-zero future together

Healthy Spaces comes to you live from Climate Week NYC, with a special bonus episode featuring the "Building Net-Zero Heroes" panel hosted by Trane Technologies. Three climate leaders joined moderator and sustainability expert Ashlee Piper for a discussion on building concrete strategies and broader coalitions around climate solutions.

"We're on the front lines of a lot of conversations about policy, about technology, but at the end of the day, it's not about us. We really need our friends, families, colleagues, and customers to be on this journey with us," says Lisa Jacobson, President of the Business Council for Sustainable Energy.

One pathway to broader investment is authenticity from climate leaders, adds co-CEO of Green Jobs Board Kristy Drutman. "Talk about the gaps. Talk about the barriers and make that very transparent."

Listen to the full episode to learn practical strategies to accelerate decarbonization of the built environment; harness the power of storytelling to effect real change; and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion in climate technology.

Guests:
Kristy Drutman, co-CEO of Green Jobs Board
Lisa Jacobson, President, Business Council for Sustainable Energy
Ali Mize, Senior Director of ESG, Belonging, and Corporate Philanthropy, Neiman Marcus Group

Moderator:
Ashlee Piper, sustainability expert, author, and speaker

Host:
Dominique Silva, Innovation Initiatives Leader, Trane Technologies

Subscribe: Find all episodes on your favorite podcast platforms:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts

Learn more about the Healthy Spaces with Trane Technologies podcast.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803095/healthy-spaces-season-3-episode-7-taking-action-together

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.