Trane Technologies: Healthy Spaces Season 3 Episode 7: Taking Action Together

Hear from sustainability leaders about how to build a net-zero future together

Healthy Spaces comes to you live from Climate Week NYC, with a special bonus episode featuring the "Building Net-Zero Heroes" panel hosted by Trane Technologies. Three climate leaders joined moderator and sustainability expert Ashlee Piper for a discussion on building concrete strategies and broader coalitions around climate solutions.

"We're on the front lines of a lot of conversations about policy, about technology, but at the end of the day, it's not about us. We really need our friends, families, colleagues, and customers to be on this journey with us," says Lisa Jacobson, President of the Business Council for Sustainable Energy.

One pathway to broader investment is authenticity from climate leaders, adds co-CEO of Green Jobs Board Kristy Drutman. "Talk about the gaps. Talk about the barriers and make that very transparent."

Listen to the full episode to learn practical strategies to accelerate decarbonization of the built environment; harness the power of storytelling to effect real change; and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion in climate technology.

Guests:

Kristy Drutman, co-CEO of Green Jobs Board

Lisa Jacobson, President, Business Council for Sustainable Energy

Ali Mize, Senior Director of ESG, Belonging, and Corporate Philanthropy, Neiman Marcus Group

Moderator:

Ashlee Piper, sustainability expert, author, and speaker

Host:

Dominique Silva, Innovation Initiatives Leader, Trane Technologies

Learn more about the Healthy Spaces with Trane Technologies podcast.

