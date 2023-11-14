Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an AI-driven cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce its addition to the Works With YubiKey Catalog offered by YubiKey maker Yubico.

YubiKey is an industry-leading hard token solution for two-factor authentication, enabling logins and other authentication steps to occur securely without requiring users to provide codes or one-time passwords. The Works with YubiKey Catalog, maintained by Yubico, lists products and services that the provider has certified to interoperate seamlessly with YubiKey solutions.

The class-leading Plurilock AI platform, encompassing single sign-on (SSO), cloud access security broker (CASB), data loss prevention (DLP), and AI safety products, can use YubiKey devices as a second identity factor, enabling Plurilock AI customers to complete logins and authentication steps using YubiKey devices, delivering two-factor authentication without additional user steps.

The addition of Plurilock AI to the Works With YubiKey Catalog will provide existing and prospective YubiKey customers with assurance of Plurilock AI's compatibility with YubiKey, and will enable YubiKey-based organizations to consider Plurilock AI when evaluating SSO, CASB, and DLP solutions. Existing YubiKey users seeking to meet compliance requirements and security needs in one simple platform are encouraged to contact Plurilock and learn more about Plurilock AI.

"YubiKey is a powerful solution for strong, hardware-based authentication that doesn't rely on mobile phone devices," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Plurilock AI similarly offers AI-driven security solutions designed for minimal complexity and maximum effectiveness. We're excited to enable companies to combine these two solutions together by bringing Plurilock AI to the Works With YubiKey Catalog."

Plurilock Launches Direct SaaS Sales via Website

The Company also announced that it has made the two most popular configurations of its flagship product, Plurilock AI, available for sale directly to customers via its website.

The website-based purchase experience will enable small to medium-sized businesses unfamiliar with enterprise sales cycles to purchase Plurilock products easily, in the same way that they purchase other SaaS subscriptions, via a website shopping cart.

The two configurations currently available for purchase this way are Plurilock AI Cloud, which provides passwordless single sign-on and access control for workforces, and Plurilock AI DLP, which provides these features plus data loss prevention for workforces to secure sensitive data.

Plurilock AI Cloud can be purchased online at plurilock.com/ai-cloud/ and Plurilock AI DLP can be purchased online at plurilock.com/ai-dlp/.

Changes to the Board of Directors

The Company further announced that Former Vice Admiral Mike McConnell will resign as a Director of the Company, effective November 15, 2023, to pursue retirement. McConnell was the longest-serving independent Director of Plurilock, having joined the Company in 2017 and was instrumental in providing guidance to the Company in advancing its strategy. He will continue to lead the Company's Advisory Council.

"I am delighted to have worked with the Plurilock team for over 7 years," said Former Vice Admiral Mike McConnell. "The demand for cybersecurity products will continue to grow, and I believe that Plurilock is well-positioned to scale rapidly and capitalize on this significant market opportunity due to its strong leadership team, advanced technology offerings, and robust business model."

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: YUBICO), the inventor of the YubiKey, offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), stopping account takeovers in their tracks and making secure login easy and available for everyone. Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering modern, hardware-based passkey authentication security at scale to customers in over 160 countries.

About Plurilock

Plurilock secures workforces in the age of AI through its Plurilock AI platform, delivering advanced identity, data safety, and guard rails to safely implement AI solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. With patented artificial intelligence and patented real-time identity confirmation technology, Plurilock AI enables zero-trust architecture and identity threat detection and response capabilities for regulated organizations with remote workforces. Through its Solutions Division, Plurilock aggregates world-class IT services and brings a comprehensive line of products that enable teams across North America and the globe to compute safely in a remote work world.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

