BITGET

Bitget Wallet Partners with Chiliz, Integrating Support for Chiliz Chain



14-Nov-2023 / 14:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY BITGET Victoria, Seychelles | November 14, 2023 05:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Bitget Wallet, formerly known as BitKeep , has entered into a partnership with Chiliz - one of the world's top blockchain service providers for the sports and entertainment industry. This partnership will see the integration of the layer-1 blockchain, Chiliz Chain, into Bitget Wallet, allowing users to add the Chiliz mainnet to their app, and send, receive, and manage CHZ, the mainnet's native token, as well as a variety of exciting fan tokens. Always at the forefront of the fan economy for the sports and entertainment industry, Chiliz has launched fan tokens in collaboration with world-class football clubs such as FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain. In addition to token management, Bitget Wallet users can also explore various SportFi ecosystem applications built on Chiliz via their Bitget Wallet DApp browser, such as Blockasset, LiveLike, FanFest, Tickie, and more. With over 20,000 DApps to explore, together with a direct URL connection, Bitget Wallet's DApp browser provides comprehensive and convenient access for all users. Going beyond product integration and accessibility, both platforms are also planning to host major joint ecosystem events in the future with the aim of delivering exclusive benefits for Web3 sports afficionados worldwide. About Bitget Wallet (Web3 trading wallet) Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet stands as Asia's largest and global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 multi-chain wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading , DApp browsing, and more. With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 12 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services. In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord About Chiliz Chiliz is the home of SportFi, where sports brands meet decentralized opportunities. Its infrastructure is driven by the Chiliz Chain, the first Layer-1 EVM compatible blockchain for sports and entertainment which now has a diverse ecosystem, fuelled by Chiliz native token CHZ. Its primary product on the Chiliz Chain, Socios.com, hosts a global community of over two million users, which makes it the largest non-finance/trading-centric Web3 consumer-facing product globally by user base. We have partnerships with 150+ brands, including the giants of world sport such as FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, S.S.C Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, A.S. Roma and major F1 teams. Visit www.chiliz.com for more information. Contact Details Bitget Rachel Cheung media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



