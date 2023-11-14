Solar manufacturing capacity has been ramping up so quickly that even impressive installation growth cannot keep pace. Molly Morgan, senior research analyst at UK-based research firm Exawatt, explores the relationship between PV supply and demand and assesses the likelihood of overproduction.From pv magazine 11/23 Despite 2023 thus far demonstrating that end demand in the PV market continues to be strong, spot prices per watt have been anything but. The first half of this year has shown what the consequences can be when supply and demand fall out of balance. For many years, Exawatt's production ...

