Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer enhances Enablon Platform with addition of CCH Tagetik ESG reporting and disclosure capabilities

Wolters Kluwer enhances Enablon Platform with addition of CCH Tagetik ESG reporting and disclosure capabilities

Sustainability leaders and CFOs can now collaborate to earn the trust of key stakeholders, by

collecting, reporting, and disclosing verifiable ESG data - with the same rigor as financial data.

NEW YORK - November 14, 2023 -Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance and ESG(CP & ESG) continues to deliver on its promise to integrate and extend its strong portfolio of financial and ESG solutions, this time by integrating ESG reporting and disclosure functionality from CCH Tagetik into its Enablon ESG Excellence solution. This new functionality now empowers companies of all sizes to meet Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and other requirements to report and disclose integrated ESG data alongside financial data.

The challenge: Companies need help complying with CSRD, GRI, SASB and other regulatory demands to reliably report on ESG performance

Companies of all sizes are now being asked to consistently report their progress toward ESG commitments through a myriad of regulatory frameworks. Most notably, 50,000+ EU-based companies will be mandated to participate in the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directiveby 2026. U.S.-based and foreign companies with subsidiaries in the EU will also eventually be expected to comply with CRSD disclosure requirements.

At its core, the CSRD will require impacted companies to integrate their ESG and corporate financial reporting through additional disclosures - and these new ESG disclosures must be auditable, just like financial data. These pressures are creating an urgent demand among financial and sustainability leaders for transformational technology that can help them collect, report, analyze and assure the accuracy of their complex, often siloed ESG data - with the same rigor that key stakeholders have come to expect for financial data.

The solution: Cut through the complexity of ESG reporting with Enablon ESG Excellence

In response to these fast-evolving trends, Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG has now added ESG reporting and disclosure capabilities to its Enablon ESG Excellencesolution. The new functionality combines environment, health and safetysolution. In doing so, Enablon ESG Excellence now empowers sustainability and finance leaders to collect and connect operational and ESG data from various enterprise applications, from source to disclosure, in a single solution that supports all ESG-related functions across the enterprise.

New functionality now available through the Enablon ESG Excellence solution helps sustainability and finance leaders to:

Collect, unify, and validate ESG data from 100+ decentralized sources across the enterprise.

Map ESG data to frameworks and regulations - including CSRD, GRI, and SASB.

Govern and monitor the ESG process from source to disclosure, with flexible, configurable workflow management.

Collaborate to track ESG performance and develop configurable ESG reports and presentations that combine narratives with numbers.

Publish trusted, auditable ESG disclosures, based on traceable ESG data that aligns with regulatory requirements and meets the expectations of investors and stakeholders.



Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG, said:

"CFOs and sustainability leaders are quickly recognizing that spreadsheets and a patchwork of software applications - long the go-to resources for collecting and analyzing ESG-related data - no longer suffice for larger organizations that are committed to ESG. Just like our cloud-based corporate performance management technologies have brought clarity to the complexity of financial reporting and analysis over the past decade, Wolters Kluwer is now bringing digital transformation to the world of ESG reporting. Our new Enablon ESG Excellence solution enhancements prove that Wolters Kluwer is a market leader when it comes to creating agile platforms that unify ESG data management from source to disclosure."

Wolters Kluwer continues its market-leading momentum of the ESG technology market

These continued enhancements to the Enablon ESG Excellence solution are the latest example of Wolters Kluwer's leadership in the ESG technology market. Just one month following the company's March 2023 launch of its CP & ESG division, Wolters Kluwer introduced a new version of its Enablon Vision Platform for integrated risk management; and soon after added ESG standards to its award-winning, cloud-based TeamMate+ global audit expert solution portfolio. Wolters Kluwer has also recently earned recognition from independent research firm, Verdantix, as a leading, global provider of ESG software, and as the vendor with the most momentum among all participating firms in the Verdantix prestigious Green Quadrant report. Additionally, Wolters Kluwer was named a "Top Vendor" in the inaugural 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting, published by Dresner Advisory Services.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

