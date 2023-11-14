Uniphore first to deliver real-time AI that processes multiple modes of data across an enterprise-grade platform

Uniphore, one of the world's largest AI-native companies, today announced breakthrough innovations for its X Platform that serves as a foundation for large enterprises to deliver better business results through enhanced customer and employee experiences, while driving a quick time-to-market advantage and improved efficiencies.

These innovations include the development of and usage of multiple modes of data to deliver AI solutions with pre-built guardrails which help ensure the successful integration of Knowledge AI, Emotion AI, and Generative AI, leveraging all data sources including voice, video and text in real time on its industry leading X Platform. As a result, Uniphore's suite of industry leading applications now has capabilities that are unmatched in the industry.

While many vendors rely solely on open frameworks that are centered predominantly on text-based large language models, Uniphore is a front runner in capturing, structuring, analyzing, and using a full suite of data to fuel the X Platform. By taking into account the full suite of data from voices (tone, cadence, word choices, etc.), visual cues, and words, the inherent challenges with single data sources are greatly reduced.

"Global enterprises are looking for robust AI solutions to not only solve current business challenges but find ways to deliver better customer and employee experiences to drive business forward in the future," said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO of Uniphore. "Customers have come to rely on Uniphore to ensure they get the best end-to-end AI platform that leverages Knowledge AI, Emotion AI and Generative AI across voice, video and text-based channels for a complete solution."

Uniphore customers now have access to solutions that solve today's biggest challenges such as hallucinations, data sovereignty and privacy. Enterprises benefit from Uniphore's use of real-time multi-mode AI across all its applications by humanizing the customer and employee experiences with contextual responses, accurate guidance and with enhanced control of data privacy and security.

"Fully embracing Enterprise AI poses several challenges to enterprise executives," explains Dan Miller, lead analyst at Opus Research. "Uniphore's new offerings apply a broad spectrum of AI-fueled resources to give customers, managers and employees new powers while, at the same time, mitigating the known risks associated with choosing the AI solutions that will deliver the best business outcomes and customer experiences."

Latest Innovations Across the X Platform

Introduction of new manager application in U-Assist - to help managers support and enhance agent performance in real time. Additional innovations to U-Assist include: accelerated system set up and rapid learning from pre-trained models for better accuracy and summarization using Gen AI, driving improved operational efficiencies and application effectiveness. Further, there are improvements to promise management and follow-through with more automation capabilities.

- to help managers support and enhance agent performance in real time. Additional innovations to U-Assist include: accelerated system set up and rapid learning from pre-trained models for better accuracy and summarization using Gen AI, driving improved operational efficiencies and application effectiveness. Further, there are improvements to promise management and follow-through with more automation capabilities. Enhanced digital channel support for U-Self Serve via WhatsApp enhanced Gen AI capabilities including training sentences, document cognition, dialog modification, zero shot models, and repeat responses driving better call deflection and containment rates, quicker time-to-value and superior CX.

via WhatsApp enhanced Gen AI capabilities including training sentences, document cognition, dialog modification, zero shot models, and repeat responses driving better call deflection and containment rates, quicker time-to-value and superior CX. Enhancing meeting summarization in Q for Sales with Generative AI Emotion AI delivering actionable insights, based on buyer sentiment and engagement signals in virtual sales conversations. Summaries utilize buyer reactions and sentiment to identify key moments, areas of confusion, interest and increased or decreased engagement to produce more accurate and actionable insights. Now, sellers have access to a complete solution that can help them read, hear and see what is happening during sales calls.

with Generative AI Emotion AI delivering actionable insights, based on buyer sentiment and engagement signals in virtual sales conversations. Summaries utilize buyer reactions and sentiment to identify key moments, areas of confusion, interest and increased or decreased engagement to produce more accurate and actionable insights. Now, sellers have access to a complete solution that can help them read, hear and see what is happening during sales calls. Cloud-enabled voice and screen recording and streaming solution in U Capture: Next-Generation of U-Capture, which enables companies to stream and record voice and screen conversations in the cloud.

For additional information on the U and Q product lines, please click here.

About Uniphore

Uniphore is one of the largest B2B AI-native companies decades-proven, built-for-scale, and designed for the Enterprise. The company drives business outcomes, across multiple industry verticals, and the largest global deployments. Uniphore infuses AI into every part of the Enterprise that impacts the customer. We deliver the only multimodal architecture centered on customers that combines Generative AI, Knowledge AI and Emotion AI and Workflow Automation and a co-pilot to guide you. We understand better than anyone how to capture voice, video, text, and how to analyze all types of data. As AI becomes more powerful, every part of the Enterprise that impacts the customer will be disrupted. We believe the future will run on the connective tissue between people, machines and data: all in service of creating the most human processes and experiences for customers and employees.

