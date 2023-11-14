PIE International Inc.: Mai Yoneyama, Japanese Animator and Illustrator, Releases Her First Solo Collection of Art Works in the USA

Participating in Anime NYC and holding a live drawing event in Atlanta ahead of the release.

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / EYE :YONEYAMA MAI, the first solo collection of art works by the popular Japanese animator and illustrator Mai Yoneyama, will be released in the United States on January 2, 2024, by PIE International.

From working on visual development for the anime film Promare, to production of the end credits for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and more, Mai Yoneyama is active in the world of anime and illustration. This edition features a complete archive of the illustrations that make you feel the flow of emotions and movement that Mai Yoneyama is known for.

Says Yoneyama: "As this is my first collection of commercial works, I have compiled works that I drew as a hobby while working in the animation industry, as well as illustrations, solo exhibition works, and animated works that I have published since then. The collection is designed to show my own challenges and struggles, trial and error, and changes in my way of thinking about favorite expressions and techniques I have learned based on anime and art that I have known since childhood. It's a great book that a lot of people have been involved with, and I hope you enjoy it!"

Hiromoto Miyoshi, the president of PIE International, the collection's publisher, added: "PIE International is a publisher that supports outstanding creators from Japan and around the world. Following Katsuya Terada, Grasshopper's Goichi Suda, and Sushio, we are very honored to be able to introduce Mai Yoneyama to the United States."

Prior to the official release, Mai Yoneyama will hold pre-sales events in November in New York and Atlanta.

Event Schedule

NYC

11/17 (Fri) 6:30 PM- Signing Session at Anime NYC venue

11/18 (Sat) 8:00 - 10:00 PM Signing Event at Kinokuniya NYC

11/19 (Sun) 1:00 - 3:00 PM Signing Session at Anime NYC Kinokuniya Booth

Kinokuniya Atlanta

11/21 (Tues) 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM Live Drawing

11/22 (Wed) 11:00 AM - Live Drawing / 4:00 PM - Signing Session

Bibliographic Information

EYE YONEYAMA MAI

Publisher:PIE International

ISBN:978-4-7562-5782-6

Price: US$55

Click here for more information

About Mai Yoneyama

Mai Yoneyama is an animator and illustrator from Japan. She has participated in various anime works including Kiznaiver, Kill la Kill, and Promare as an animation director and character designer. She is currently expanding her work as an illustrator.

