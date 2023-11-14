Dr. W. Randolph Ford, Ph.D., will be joining BioMark's Advisory team to support Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce today the appointment of Dr. Randolph Ford to its Strategic Advisory team to enhance its data analytics and AI capabilities during the commercial acceleration of its early cancer detection technology.

Mr. Rashid Ahmed Bux, CEO and President of BioMark Diagnostics, says: "As we position the business for continued growth, we are witnessing and experiencing the rapid integration of advanced analytics and AI in multiple aspects of medicine from drug discovery, clinical diagnosis, precision medicine, patient engagement and healthcare system management just to name a few. The pace will quicken in the coming years as we leverage this powerful tool to jolt and reform overall science and healthcare at a macrolevel. Over the past 12 months, BioMark has realized a boost in its diagnostic assay performance by incorporating AI and sophisticated data analytic techniques that Dr. Ford and his team have kindly provided to our group. The exciting early breast detection data analysis that will be presented at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS from December 5 - 9, 2023 in Texas) was conducted in collaboration with his talented group at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. Dr. Ford brings critical analytical insight, excellent resources, and bandwidth to this rapidly evolving space. His experience and connections will be invaluable as BioMark evolves into a commercial entity with strong AI and ML embedded capabilities."

BioMark's board and shareholders welcome Dr. Ford and look forward to his professional contribution to building BioMark into a stronger international entity with strong data analytics capability across its robust cancer diagnostic technology platform.

About Rand Ford

W. Randolph (Rand) Ford earned his Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence, along with a master's and bachelor's, from Johns Hopkins University. He is currently a Professor and Director of the Data Science Ph.D. Program at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. Before that, he was Director of the Analytics M.S. Program at Harrisburg, Director of Analytics at the University of Maryland Global Campus, and Chair of the Computer Science Department at Hood College, where he also served as President of their Faculty. In addition, throughout his career, he has held C-level positions at six different companies. He has been awarded five patents and is active in academic and applied research. His areas of interest are the analysis of unstructured data, natural language processing, and other areas of artificial intelligence. He has developed the leading technology in natural language processing four times in his career.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is a liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostic technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improving cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plans to expand into other hard to detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian and pancreatic.

