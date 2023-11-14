Gilead Sciences: Gilead Named Number One Overall Philanthropic Funder of HIV-Related Programs for Second Year in a Row by Funders Concerned About AIDS

- The New Report Also Recognized Gilead As the Number One Funder of Organizations Focused on Achieving Health Equity for Key Populations, Including U.S. BIPOC Communities, Transgender Communities and Gay Men -

FOSTER CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:GILD) was recognized as the number one philanthropic funder of HIV-related programs for the second year in a row, in a new report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS (FCAA). FCAA's annual Philanthropic Support to Address HIV and AIDS report is widely regarded as the most comprehensive study of its kind, and analyzed data from more than 5,000 grants, disbursed by 187 funders and awarded to 2,800 grantee organizations. The 2023 report analyzed 2021 funding data - the most recent yearly data available - and found that Gilead distributed more than 1,000 HIV-related grants totaling almost $240 million in HIV-related projects, ranking the company once again as the number one overall funder of HIV-related programs both globally and in the U.S.

"Gilead's philanthropic contributions are driven by our distinct and enduring commitment to health equity," said Daniel O'Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. "We know that progress against HIV depends on more than scientific innovation, which is why we support the community organizations doing remarkable work to eliminate barriers to care. This level of collaboration is essential in the work to help end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere."

In addition to being recognized as the number one philanthropic funder of HIV-related programs both overall (globally) and in the U.S., Gilead was also recognized as the number one funder of organizations across a range of categories, including:

Number one funder of programs and services for BIPOC communities in the United States

Number one funder of programs providing support for gay men and other men who have sex with men

Number one funder of programs providing support for sex workers

Number one funder of programs supporting Transgender communities

Number one funder of programs providing support for people who use drugs

Number one funder of capacity building/leadership development programs

Number one HIV-related funder addressing the COVID-19 pandemic

Additional recognitions include:

Number two funder of children and youth programs

Number two funder of women and girls programs

Number two funder of PrEP awareness and educational programs

"We're grateful for the institutions that have stepped up to provide funding for the communities most impacted by HIV and AIDS," said Masen Davis, Executive Director, Funders Concerned About AIDS. "This support is more essential than ever given the incredibly challenging environment in which we find ourselves. Private philanthropy is absolutely critical to achieving the global targets for HIV and AIDS."

Gilead's philanthropic efforts are administered through a number of signature initiatives and programs designed to achieve health equity for key populations and communities across the U.S. and around the world.

Gilead recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of its COMPASS Initiative®, a 10-year, more than $100 million commitment to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the U.S. South. Since its inception, Gilead's COMPASS program has provided more than $106 million to nearly 400 community-based organizations delivering on-the-ground support and care to the communities most impacted by HIV and has reached more than 208,000 individuals through capacity-building training, 340,000 individuals through in-person events, and more than 90 million through COMPASS social media campaigns.

RADIAN®, Gilead's $25 million partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, launched in 2019 and is helping reduce new HIV infections in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. In three years, RADIAN grantees have provided HIV services to more than 123,000 people, tested more than 58,000 people for HIV, initiated 18,500 people living with HIV into treatment and trained 7,000 frontline workers to reduce stigma and discrimination.

Gilead's HIV Age Positively® program has awarded more than $35.8 million in grants since its 2018 launch to support more than 40 community-based organizations focused on improving the quality of life and health for those who are aging with HIV, and Gilead's TRANScend® Initiative supports Trans-led organizations improving the safety, health and wellness of the Transgender community providing nearly $10 million in funding since 2019.

Gilead's Zeroing In®: Ending the HIV Epidemic grant program aims to support organizations working to increase the overall health and wellness of communities most impacted by HIV and the COVID-19 pandemic, investing in 126 organizations and partners across 47 countries.

This year Gilead also introduced the Setting the P.A.C.E. Initiative - a 3-year, $10 million commitment to increase HIV prevention, anti-stigma and health equity efforts for Black cisgender and Transgender women and girls in the United States.

More information about Gilead's signature funding initiatives and programs can be found here.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

